India Gear Up For High-Profile Friendlies Against Panama Before They Take On Brazil And Uruguay

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Though minnows on the World Cup stage, the Indian football team's next opponents, Panama, are ranked 44th in the FIFA World Rankings, which is much higher than many of their Asian counterparts

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Indian national football team players in practice. PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra
File photo of the Indian national football team captain Sunil Chhetri with teammates before the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between India and Kuwait, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Summary of this article

  • India will play Panama in an international friendly on 25th September at 7:30 PM at Sree Kanteerva Stadium in Bangaluru

  • Panama ranked number 44 in FIFA World rankings, played at recently concluded 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they exited the group stage

  • The football team will play Brazil and Uruguay in the international friendlies in the first week of October

The upcoming fortnight starting with an international friendly against world No. 44 Panama here on Friday will offer Indian players a chance to gain valuable experience and find a new direction as a footballing nation.

The match against Panama at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium is a precursor to contests against more storied opponents in five-time world champions Brazil (October 3) and two-time title winners Uruguay (October 6) at Kolkata.

Panama, a tiny nation with 4.65 million population, have achieved some tall feats on the football field. Apart from qualifying for the 2018 and 2026 FIFA World Cups, they have also finished runners-up in the CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25.

In the 2026 global showpiece, they stretched superior rivals like England, Croatia and Ghana in Group L before making an exit.

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti gestures during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Haiti in Philadelphia, Friday, June 19, 2026. - AP Photo/Petr David Josek
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In contrast, the India have been struggling to make a strong impression even at the Asian level, and have been plagued with domestic structure turmoil in recent times.

Related Content
India's football team coach Khalid Jamil, right, with team players during a training session ahead of FIFA international friendly match between India and Panama, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will lead the side against Panama on Friday. - Photo: X/ @IndianFootball
India head coach Khalid Jamil sees the upcoming clashes against Brazil, Uruguay and Panama as crucial preparation. - AIFF
Indian national football team will play Panama for the first time in a FIFA friendly match on September 26. - IndianFootball/X

But if the Khalid Jamil coached side can produce a doughty show against undoubtedly superior opponents in the coming two weeks that can induce a fresh wave of confidence and optimism into the Indian ranks.

These matches will also offer the Indian team and the administrators to look into the mirror and gain some understanding about the depth the standard of the game in the country has plummeted over the years.

After all, a cathartical opportunity does not knock on the door often.

“This is a very important window for us, with three challenging matches against teams that have played at the World Cup.

“Playing Brazil and Uruguay in Kolkata, after facing Panama in Bengaluru, will give the players valuable experience at the international level,” he said after announcing a 26-played squad for the three matches.

Anwarl Ali in the defence, Anirudh Thapa and Sahal Abdul Samad in the midfield and forwards Edmund Lalrindika, Manvir Singh and Rahim Ali can look forward to play a positive game to keep their fancied opponents at bay.

But that is easier said than done as Panama have included 14 players from their 2026 World Cup squad, and overall, 22 out of 24 footballers have experience of playing in foreign leagues like Major Soccer League in the USA, and in Turkey, Mexico and Austria.

Amir Murillo of Besiktas, Andres Andrade of LASK, Tomás Rodríguez of Barcelona SC Guayaquil and Jose Cordoba of Norwich City are some of their frontline players.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the pitch after the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Portugal and Spain in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas. - Julio Cortez/AP Photo
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The Indians will have to guard against Panama’s ability to sit back before launching vertical counterattacks, making a compact strategical approach mandatory by the hosts.

That larger picture aside, the match against Panama will keep the Indians mentally ready ahead of the matches against Brazil and Uruguay, who have stars like Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Alvaro Rodriguez, Facundo and Ronald Araujo.

Squads

India

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar

Defenders: Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong, Sahal Abdul Samad

Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh

Panama

Goalkeepers: Orlando Mosquera, Marcos De Leon, Eddie Roberts;

Defenders: Cesar Blackman, Jorge Gutiérrez, Jair Model, Amir Murillo, Omar Valencia, Martín Krug, Andrés Andrade, José Córdoba, Jiovany Ramos, Joseph Jones, Eduardo Anderson

Midfielders: Carlos Harvey, Adalberto, Cristian Martínez, José Luis Rodríguez, Victor Griffith, Daivis Murillo, Azarías Londoño, Rafael Mosquera, Giovany Herbert

Forwards: Jose Fajardo, Josue Vergara, Mijahir Jiménez, Tomás Rodríguez.

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