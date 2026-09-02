The Jamil Blueprint: Why India's Squad Selection For Brazil, Uruguay, Panama Friendlies Mark Calculated Risk For Future

Khalid Jamil selected a 26-player squad with an average age of 26.24 years for friendlies against Panama in Bengaluru and Brazil and Uruguay in Kolkata
Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is the squad's oldest player at 34, while 19-year-old NorthEast United defender Pramveer is the youngest
Key senior players including Vishal Kaith, defender Sandesh Jhingan, Rahul Bheke, Jeakson Singh, and Liston Colaco were omitted
Khalid Jamil's first big autumn test is now clear. India will face Panama in Bengaluru on September 26 before taking on Brazil and Uruguay in Kolkata on October 3 and 6. It is a very different international window from the usual run of fixtures. According to India Today, Jamil has named a 26-man squad with an average age of 26.24 years, with two World Cup winners and a World Cup-experienced Panama side waiting on the other side.
The camp begins on September 14, which gives Jamil roughly two weeks on the training ground before India open the window. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, 34, is the oldest player in the squad and 19-year-old Pramveer is the youngest. The selection has also opened up a bigger debate because Vishal Kaith, Sandesh Jhingan, Rahul Bheke, Jeakson Singh and Liston Colaco are among the notable omissions, while Suresh Singh Wangjam, Roshan Singh Naorem, Hrithik Tiwari and Chinglensana Singh Konsham are on standby.
The squad itself shows the balance Jamil is trying to strike. Gurpreet, Albino Gomes, Som Kumar and Prabhsukhan Singh Gill are the goalkeepers. The defenders are Akash Mishra, Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Bijoy Varghese, Anwar Ali, Jay Gupta, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Pramveer and Ricky Meetei Haobam.
The midfielders are Macarton Nickson, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Anirudh Thapa, Lalengmawia Ralte, Sahal Abdul Samad, Mohammed Sanan and Ricky Shabong. The forwards are Irfan Yadwad, Edmund Lalrindika, Rahim Ali, Manvir Singh, Ryan Williams and Vikram Partap Singh. Put together, the choices point to a squad picked for these opponents rather than one built only around reputation.
Why These Omissions?
The goalkeeper call stands out most. Kaith's exclusion is the hardest to explain on recent domestic form alone. In the 2024-25 ISL season, he kept 15 clean sheets in 26 matches, set a league record, won the Golden Glove, made 71 saves and posted a 79 per cent save percentage, India Today reported.
That form did not stop there. Kaith was part of the Mohun Bagan side that won both the League Shield and the ISL Cup, and he remained effective in 2025-26 with five clean sheets in 13 league appearances. His international return in March 2025 after a 2,377-day gap—the longest such wait in the history of the men's national team—only sharpened the question. He also kept a clean sheet against the Maldives on his comeback.
The defensive omissions tell a different story. Jhingan's absence removes one of India's clearest leaders at the back after Sunil Chhetri's retirement, along with years of experience handling the physical side of international football. Bheke's omission looks easier to understand. At 35, his experience still matters, but recovery pace becomes a bigger issue against teams such as Brazil.
Midfield and attack show the same pattern. Jeakson has been one of India's regular midfielders for years and gives the side defensive order when it has to spend long periods without the ball, but his absence opens space for Ricky Shabong, Macarton Nickson and others.
Colaco's omission looks more like a form decision than a longer-term rejection. He scored four goals in 27 ISL games in 2024-25 and one in 13 in 2025-26, although he still contributed four assists last season. Jamil has instead turned to Manvir Singh, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh, Rahim Ali and Irfan Yadwad to press their case.
How Young Is India?
The youth push is real. This squad is not just younger on paper but also shaped by players who are still trying to force their way into the senior set-up. Mohammed Sanan, Macarton Nickson and Ricky Meetei Haobam are already in, and the wider debate is whether Jamil could have gone even further.
India's Under-23 campaign in the 2025 AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers gave plenty of evidence for that case. India beat Bahrain 2-0, lost narrowly to hosts Qatar and then hammered Brunei 6-0. Those six points left them second in Group H, but nine goals were still not enough to take them through. They finished fifth among the group runners-up on goal difference.
Some names stood out. Vibin Mohanan hit a hat-trick against Brunei, with two goals inside the first seven minutes. Mohammed Aimen came off the bench and scored twice, while Ayush Dev Chhetri also got on the scoresheet. Parthib Sundar Gogoi stretched teams from the wing and Bikash Yumnam held the back line together.
That matters now because the jump to senior football has already started for some of them. Vibin made his India debut against Malaysia in November 2024, while Aimen is still waiting for his first senior cap despite regular Under-23 involvement and senior camp call-ups.
If this window is partly about finding the next group, both have a case for another look. They do not need to start against Brazil. Minutes against Panama, or even exposure in camp, could tell Jamil whether they can handle the speed, strength and decision-making at this level.
What Do These Friendlies Mean?
This window has split opinion. These matches were not meant to be the centrepiece of India's schedule. India were supposed to play in the FIFA ASEAN Cup, but the later stages clashed with Brazil's visit and the AIFF backed the glamour fixtures instead.
That choice has drawn criticism. Bhaichung Bhutia has questioned whether the estimated Rs 50-70 crore being spent on the Brazil match might have been better used on grassroots football.
The point is not hard to see. Tournament football tests different qualities—recovery between matches, pressure to collect points and the need to find solutions quickly in difficult situations.
But the matches are here now. That changes the task. Jamil has to extract as much as possible from three very different tests and make them useful for squad building, not just for spectacle. For the coach, the priority is immediate: use the window to learn which players can carry India forward.
Can India Cope?
Brazil will expose structure first. Before India even think about ambition on the ball, they will have to hold shape without it. For Pramveer, the 19-year-old NorthEast United defender, a duel with Vinicius Jr will test far more than raw pace. The real question is whether he can keep his line, track movement and avoid diving in when the winger runs at him.
Macarton Nickson faces another kind of examination. Bruno Guimaraes is the sort of midfielder who drifts into the spaces between midfield and defence, pulls markers around and then releases the pass that changes the move. A young midfielder learns quickly in that kind of game because every lapse without the ball gets punished.
Sanan's challenge is different again. With Jamshedpur FC out of the picture, he is one of the attacking names pushing for a larger role. Against Brazil's press, the extra touch that exists in domestic football may disappear. India will need him to receive fast, play forward and make the first choice count.
Uruguay present a different problem. Federico Valverde can turn a loose ball into a transition in seconds, Darwin Nunez attacks the space behind a defence and Ronald Araujo adds force in every duel. If Brazil try to stretch India, Uruguay are more likely to compress the game and punish mistakes in tighter areas.
Panama may be the most useful attacking test of the three. India should see more of the ball in that match, which gives Jamil a clearer view of whether this team can create with it.
Can the midfield break lines? Can the wingers isolate defenders? Can India send runners beyond the striker instead of shifting the ball from side to side? The scorelines will draw most of the attention, but the bigger value of this window lies elsewhere. Jamil needs to find out which players can make the jump.