Delhi HC Seeks WFI Response On Vinesh Phogat's Plea Against Disciplinary Action

Phogat has also challenged the legal validity of the first show-cause notice. She contends that the notice cites the superseded UWW Anti-Doping Rules, 2015, as well as a “Rule 56” that she says does not exist. She further argues that the alleged whereabouts violation does not contain the necessary elements required to constitute an Article 2.4 violation under the World Anti-Doping Code, according to ANI.