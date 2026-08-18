Delhi HC To Hear Urgent Plea Over AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar’s Alleged Detention

Delhi High Court agreed to urgently hear a habeas corpus plea after AAP alleged that MLA Kuldeep Kumar was picked up from his residence.
AAP leaders claimed he was taken away early Tuesday by plain-clothed men and said his whereabouts remained unknown.
The Delhi High Court agreed to an urgent hearing of a habeas corpus plea for Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kuldeep Kumar on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. The judicial intervention follows allegations that police officers detained the lawmaker without issuing an official explanation.
The petition was mentioned before a bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia by senior advocate Shaadan Farasat, who sought urgent listing of the matter, as Hindustan Times reported.
Farasat submitted that Kumar was allegedly taken from his home around 4.30 AM by about 20 men in plain clothes. He said the MLA had been protesting over the death of a sanitation worker and that there had been no information about his whereabouts since.
The development came hours after AAP national convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that Delhi Police picked up Kumar from his residence, damaged CCTV cameras and took away the digital video recorder (DVR).
“Prime Minister Modi Ji, Where is our MLA Kuldeep Kumar?” Kejriwal said in a post on X, alleging that the police had taken the MLA from his home without providing information about his whereabouts.
Kejriwal questioned where ordinary citizens could seek help if an elected MLA could allegedly be picked up from his residence without information or reason.
Former Delhi chief minister Atishi also alleged that police officials were not providing information about Kumar.
She said the AAP would approach the Delhi High Court with a habeas corpus petition at 2 PM and alleged that Kumar had been taken away around 4.30 AM.
“Modi ji's police picked him up at 4:30 this morning and dragged him away, and they're not willing to tell us where he is,” Atishi said, adding that the Commissioner and Special Commissioner were not responding to calls.
She said the matter would be taken to court, asserting that the country was governed by the Constitution and not by “thuggery”.