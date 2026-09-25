Delhi HC To Hear Woman's Plea Accusing CJP Leaders Of Morphing, Circulating Her Photos With PM

The Delhi High Court agreed to an urgent hearing for a woman's plea targeting Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders for allegedly creating and circulating deepfake explicit images of her with the Prime Minister.
The petition accuses CJP activists of using AI face-swapping tools during protests at Jantar Mantar, printing physical banners, and uploading the content to social media and pornographic sites.
Despite an FIR already being registered, the plea highlights a lack of concrete action by local cyber authorities to purge the viral content or secure police protection.
The Delhi High Court on Friday agreed to grant an urgent hearing to a woman's plea accusing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das, Abhijit Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Ratna Singh of morphing and circulating her deepfake vulgar pictures with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The plea sought to take down certain fabricated and deepfake pictures purportedly showing the woman's morphed face in vulgar images alongside the prime minister.
The plea was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, which allowed it to be listed today.
Advocate Umesh Sharma mentioned the matter before the court and said that an FIR has already been registered in this regard.
However, he contended that no concrete steps were taken to apprehend those responsible or to secure the immediate takedown or blocking of the viral deepfake links.
"During recent protests held by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, respondents No. 2 to 5 (CJP leaders) along with their active accomplices—unauthorisedly harvested the personal photograph of the petitioner and utilised Artificial Intelligence (AI) face-swapping tools to morph her face onto a highly vulgar, compromising image alongside the Prime Minister of India," the plea said.