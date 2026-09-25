Delhi HC To Hear Woman's Plea Accusing CJP Leaders Of Morphing, Circulating Her Photos With PM

"During recent protests held by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, respondents No. 2 to 5 (CJP leaders) along with their active accomplices—unauthorisedly harvested the personal photograph of the petitioner and utilised Artificial Intelligence (AI) face-swapping tools to morph her face onto a highly vulgar, compromising image alongside the Prime Minister of India," the plea said.