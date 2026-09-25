Cyclone Arnab: Deep Depression Over Odisha: 8,000 Evacuated As Heavy Rain Hits Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand

Over 8,000 people were evacuated in Odisha as heavy rain triggered landslides, waterlogging and flooding
The IMD said the system was centred over south interior Odisha near Nuapada at 5.30 am on Friday
Schools were closed in Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Koraput and Rayagada after widespread rain damage
The Bay of Bengal cyclone system that crossed into Andhra Pradesh early Thursday has since weakened to a depression and shifted into Odisha. Rain has led to evacuations and hit transport in parts of eastern India. At 5.30 am on Friday, the India Meteorological Department said it was centred over south interior Odisha and adjoining Chhattisgarh near Nuapada in Odisha. It was about 90 km west-northwest of Titlagarh, 100 km northwest of Bhawanipatna, 110 km east-northeast of Kanker and 120 km southeast of Raipur.
The system was moving north-northwestwards at 15 kmph and was likely to keep its depression intensity for the next 12 hours before weakening into a well-marked low-pressure area over the following 12 hours. Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have been hit the hardest, while parts of West Bengal and Jharkhand have also received rain.
The weather system triggered landslides, waterlogging and flooding in some areas, prompting authorities to move thousands from vulnerable locations. IMD officials had earlier clarified that the system would not become a cyclone. If it were to become a Cyclonic Storm before hitting land, it would be called “Arnab”, which means “ocean” in Bengali. “The system is under continuous surveillance by the Doppler Weather Radars at Visakhapatnam, Sambalpur & Raipur,” the Met Department added.
Odisha Evacuations And Damage
Heavy rain forced the evacuation of more than 8,000 people from low-lying and landslide-prone areas in Odisha. The state reported landslides, waterlogging, uprooted trees and damage to houses, while overflowing rainwater cut road links and disrupted communication in several places.
Rail traffic was also affected. Landslides between Maligura and Chhatariput stations disrupted train services, and four trains were cancelled as a precaution and to help restoration work, PTI reported. Some other services were short-terminated or short-originated.
School closures followed. Authorities announced that schools in Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Koraput and Rayagada would remain shut on Friday, according to OdishaTV. “We have evacuated 8,082 people by noon, and the process is continuing. District collectors have been asked to shift people from vulnerable waterlogged areas,” Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said on Thursday.
Alerts And Forecasts
The IMD issued a red alert for Koraput, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi. Bolangir, Malkangiri, Nuapada, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Ganjam and Gajapati were placed under an orange alert.
The department forecast heavy rainfall at one or two places in Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Bargarh, Balangir, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Kendujhar and Mayurbhanj. In Andhra Pradesh, heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Alluri Sitaramaraju, NTR and Eluru districts.
The IMD also warned of strong winds. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam may see speeds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, while Rayalaseema may get 30-40 kmph winds gusting to 50 kmph. It said squally conditions would continue along the coast, with gusts reaching 70 kmph, and told fishermen to stay ashore until Friday morning.
Andhra Pradesh Impact
Heavy rainfall, especially in the north coastal region, disrupted normal life, inundated roads and fields and uprooted trees. IMD data shared on Thursday showed Visakhapatnam received 28 cm of rain, the highest in the state, followed by Koyyalagudem at 20 cm and Bheemunipatnam, Kakinada and Peddapuram at 15 cm each.
Floodwaters cut key links. Roads connecting Anakapalli and Chodavaram were inundated, bringing traffic to a standstill, PTI Videos reported. In Parvatipuram Manyam district, several ponds, canals and rivulets overflowed after two to three days of persistent downpour.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the situation and directed district administrations to stay alert. “Restore road connectivity immediately in places where roads are affected by heavy water flow. Alert inhabitants where landslides are likely to occur,” Naidu said in an official press release today, as reported by PTI.
The IMD said the system made landfall between 11 pm on Wednesday and 1 am on Thursday. “The deep depression over north Andhra Pradesh coast moved slowly west-northwestwards with a speed of three km per hour during the past six hours and crossed the coast close to southwest of Kalingapatnam during 11 pm on September 23 and 1 am September 24,” said the Met Department in an official press release on Thursday. According to the IMD, a deep depression is more intense than a depression but weaker than a cyclonic storm.
Jharkhand And Bengal
Jharkhand saw light to moderate rain on Thursday as the deep depression moved across the region. Officials also warned tourists at waterfalls to stay cautious. The IMD placed Ranchi, Khunti, Gumla, Simdega and West Singhbhum under an orange alert until 8.30 am on Friday, and kept 11 other districts under a yellow alert for the same period.
“Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in a few pockets of southern and central parts of Jharkhand on Thursday. Lightning accompanied by gusty winds of up to 50 kmph is also likely in some districts,” Ranchi Meteorological Centre Deputy Director Abhishek Anand told PTI.
West Bengal also saw heavy rain on Thursday as the active southwest monsoon and the depression that crossed into Andhra Pradesh drove the weather, IMD said. Kansabati Dam in Bankura district logged 100 mm in the 24 hours to 8.30 am on Thursday, the highest reading in the state.