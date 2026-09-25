Cyclone Arnab: Deep Depression Over Odisha: 8,000 Evacuated As Heavy Rain Hits Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand

The IMD said the system made landfall between 11 pm on Wednesday and 1 am on Thursday. “The deep depression over north Andhra Pradesh coast moved slowly west-northwestwards with a speed of three km per hour during the past six hours and crossed the coast close to southwest of Kalingapatnam during 11 pm on September 23 and 1 am September 24,” said the Met Department in an official press release on Thursday. According to the IMD, a deep depression is more intense than a depression but weaker than a cyclonic storm.