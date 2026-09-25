Asian Games 2026: Manush Shah-Diya Chitale Storm Into Semifinals, Assure India Of TT Mixed Doubles Medal

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:

Manush Shah and Diya Chitale defeated Hong Kong’s Doo Hoi Kem and Wong Chun Ting 3-1 in the Asian Games 2026 quarterfinals to secure India’s first table tennis medal at the Games. The Indian duo will face China’s Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin in the semifinals

image Prefer on Google
manush shah diya chitale asian games 2026 table tennis medal confirmed mixed doubles historic feat
Manush Shah and Diya Chitale stunned Hong Kong’s Doo Hoi Kem and Wong Chun Ting 3-1 in the quarterfinals. Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Manush Shah and Diya Chitale stunned Hong Kong’s Doo Hoi Kem and Wong Chun Ting 3-1 in the quarterfinals

  • The victory assured India of its first table tennis medal at the Asian Games 2026

  • Shah and Chitale will face China’s Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin in the semifinals

Manush Shah and Diya Chitale secured India’s first table tennis medal at the Asian Games 2026 after producing a stunning quarterfinal victory over Hong Kong’s Doo Hoi Kem and Wong Chun Ting on Friday.

The Indian pair, ranked eighth in the world, defeated the fourth-ranked Hong Kong combination 3-1 (11-6, 13-15, 11-9, 11-5) to book their place in the semifinals and guarantee themselves at least a bronze medal.

Shah and Chitale made a fast start, taking the opening game 11-6. The Hong Kong duo responded by edging a closely contested second game 15-13, but the Indians regained control in the third, winning it 11-9.

The Indian pair then closed out the contest in the fourth game, winning 11-5 to complete a memorable victory and seal their place in the last four.

The achievement makes Shah and Chitale only the second Indian mixed doubles pair to win an Asian Games medal. Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra had previously claimed bronze in the event at the 2018 Jakarta Games.

India’s table tennis medal tally at the Asian Games now includes four bronze medals across different events, with the men’s team winning bronze in 2018, Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra taking mixed doubles bronze in the same edition, and Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee securing women’s doubles bronze in 2023.

Related Content
Manpreet Kaur won shot put bronze at Asian Games 2026. - afiindia/X
India’s Suruchi Singh, right, and Kamaljeet celebrate after winning Gold medal in the 10 meter air pistol mixed team final in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Seema Kumari secured a hard-fought bronze medal in the women's 10000m event at the Asian Games 2026. - airnewsalerts/X
Naorem Roshibina Devi, CWG Silver Medalist in Wushu - X/@narendramodi

Shah and Chitale will next face China’s Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin in the semifinals later on Friday. The Chinese pair are the two-time defending champions and enter the contest as the second-ranked combination in the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories