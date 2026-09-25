Asian Games 2026: Joshna Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar Assure India Of Squash Mixed Doubles Medal

Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar defeated the Philippines’ David Pelino and Jemyca Aribado 11-3, 11-5
The win assured India of a medal in squash mixed doubles at the Asian Games 2026
The Indian pair will face Hong Kong’s Yo Ka Lee and Ming Hong Tang in Saturday’s semifinal, while it marks Chinappa’s sixth Asian Games medal
India’s Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar are assured of a medal in squash mixed doubles at the Asian Games 2026 after advancing to the last four with a comfortable quarterfinal win on Friday.
The Indian combination dominated from the start against the Philippines’ David Pelino and Jemyca Aribado, sealing an 11-3, 11-5 victory in under 30 minutes.
Chinappa and Senthilkumar controlled both games and never allowed their opponents to build any sustained momentum. The straight-games result booked their place in Saturday’s semifinal and guaranteed India a place on the podium.
The Indian pair will next meet Hong Kong’s Yo Ka Lee and Ming Hong Tang in the semifinal. A victory there would take them into the gold-medal match.
For Chinappa, the result adds another milestone to an already impressive Asian Games career. The 40-year-old has now collected six medals at the continental event, having previously won two silver and three bronze medals.
The latest podium finish further extends Chinappa’s long record of success at the Asian Games, while Senthilkumar now has an opportunity to add a major international medal alongside the veteran Indian squash player.