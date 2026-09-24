Esports At Asian Games: Two Wins Enough For Paritosh To Book A Place In Puyo-Puyo Quarterfinals

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Paritosh finished third in Group B, behind competitors from Chinese Taipei and Thailand, to secure a place in the quarterfinals of the puzzle-based video game event

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Esports At Asian Games: Paritosh
Paritosh secured his place in the quarterfinals of the Puyo Puyo Champions esports event at the Asian Games 2026. Photo: Esports in India/X
Summary of this article

  • Indian eSports athlete, Paritosh made it to quarterfinals of Puyo-Puyo

  • He won two and lost two in group stages

  • Puyo-Puyo is a Japanese video game which involves puzzles

Indian debutant Paritosh secured his place in the quarterfinals of the Puyo Puyo Champions esports event at the Asian Games after finishing third in Group B with two wins and two losses at Nagoya on Thursday.

Paritosh began his campaign with a 3-0 win over Mongolia's Munkhzorig Ganbold before edging past Singapore's Koh Mun June Justin 3-2 in the event, which is a puzzle video game.

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He then suffered a 0-3 loss to Chinese Taipei's Tzu-ang Kuo and went down 2-3 to Thailand's Tanarak Wongkitikun.

With the top three athletes from each group advancing, Paritosh's third-place finish kept India's campaign alive at Aichi Sky Expo Hall.

The quarterfinals will be held on Saturday

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