Asian Games Boxing: Sumit Injured And Sakshi Defeated As India Suffers Heavy Blows On Tough Day

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While Sumit failed to finish the bout after suffering a knee injury in the third round, Sakshi had no answer to her opponent Alua Balkibekova's right hook

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Sakshi Chaudhary
England's Ruby White, left, is punched by India's Sakshi Chaudhary during the women's 51kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Summary of this article

  • Sakshi Chaudhary lost to Kazakhstan's Balkibekova in women's 51kg category

  • She had won gold at Commonwealth Games in the same category

  • Sumit who won his opening bout 5-0 but failed to complete his 70kg R16 bout due to injury

Indian boxer Sakshi Chaudhary bowed out of the Asian Games following a 2-3 pre-quarterfinal loss to Kazakhstan's Alua Balkibekova in the women's 51kg category at Nagoya on Thursday.

The 26-year-old from Haryana, who won gold in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, struggled to connect her punches as Balkibekova stayed ahead across all three rounds to secure her place in the quarterfinals.

Sakshi attempted combinations but the Kazakh boxer used her right hook effectively and appeared to have the edge, leading 3-2 after the opening round. The second round began at an aggressive pace with Sakshi showing greater urgency and looking to land clean punches.

However, Balkibekova continued to stay ahead, again taking the round 3-2 on the strength of her right-hand blows.

Trailing on the scorecards, Sakshi could not turn the bout around in the final round and bowed out of the competition.

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Earlier, Sumit suffered a heartbreak as he was forced to concede his men's 70kg pre-quarterfinal bout against Iraq's Al Sarray Ali Qasim Hamdan following an injury.

The 23-year-old from Haryana was leading after the first two rounds but seemed to suffer a knee injury after coping a punch and falling awkwardly in the third round. The referee stopped the contest, handing the win to his opponent.

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Sakshi Chaudhary and Botswana's experienced campaigner Lethabo Modukanele face off in women's 51kg Round of 16 boxing clash at the Commonwealth Games 2026. - BFI_official/X
Indian boxer Sumit Kundu during a training session ahead of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
India's Rishikanta Singh competes in the men's 60kg weightlifting competition during the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland. - Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Heramb Tansen Chaudhari - null

Sumit had beaten Thailand's Bunjong Sinsiri 5-0 in his opening bout.

Parveen will take on Tajikistan's Malika Nozimova in women's 65kg round of 16 late in the day

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