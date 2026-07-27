Sumit Kundu Highlights, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Boxer Crashes Out After Losing To McConnell

Commonwealth Games 2026 Highlights: Sumit Kundu gets knocked out after a 4-1 split decision loss. Catch all the updates from Sumit Kundu in Boxing Men's 70kg round of 16 on Tuesday, July 28, at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, Scotland as it happened

Indian boxer Sumit Kundu during a training session ahead of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland.

Indian boxer Sumit Kundu during a training session ahead of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Sumit Kundu's 70kg round of 16 bout against Northern Ireland's Jon McConnell proved to be a thrilling, tightly contested battle. Kundu started aggressively in the opening round, landing sharp undercuts and earning the edge 3-2 after McConnell received a point deduction for hitting the back of the head. McConnell responded with heavy pressure in the second round, taking it 3-2 to level the score. In a grueling and close third round, both tired boxers traded blows before McConnell ultimately clinched the victory via a 4-1 split decision, bringing Kundu's campaign to a close.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Jul 2026, 12:57:57 am IST Sumit Kundu Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Greetings! Hello and welcome back! We're here with another live blog as India's boxer Sumit Kundu take centre stage in the men's 70kg round of 16 at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Stay with us for live updates, lift-by-lift action, results and all the key moments from Glasgow.

28 Jul 2026, 01:10:47 am IST Sumit Kundu Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Match Underway Sumit Kundu steps into the ring for his opening bout of the Games, locking horns with Northern Ireland's Jon McConnell in a crucial men's 70kg round of 16 clash as he sets his sights on a victory and a spot in the quarterfinals.

28 Jul 2026, 01:13:32 am IST Sumit Kundu Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Takes Round One Sumit Kundu starts aggressively out of the red corner, landing sharp undercuts to the face while Jon McConnell struggles to find his defense, resulting in a point deduction for McConnell due to excessive hitting to the back of the head as Sumit edges a tight opening round 3-2.

28 Jul 2026, 01:17:50 am IST Sumit Kundu Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Scot Clinches Round Two Jon McConnell comes out aggressively knowing he needs the round, while a cautious Sumit relies on superior accuracy, landing a clean blow right before the bell; however, the judges award the second round 3-2 in McConnell's favor.