Sumit Kundu Highlights, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Boxer Crashes Out After Losing To McConnell

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Commonwealth Games 2026 Highlights: Sumit Kundu gets knocked out after a 4-1 split decision loss. Catch all the updates from Sumit Kundu in Boxing Men's 70kg round of 16 on Tuesday, July 28, at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, Scotland as it happened

Sumit Kundu Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026
Indian boxer Sumit Kundu during a training session ahead of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Sumit Kundu's 70kg round of 16 bout against Northern Ireland's Jon McConnell proved to be a thrilling, tightly contested battle. Kundu started aggressively in the opening round, landing sharp undercuts and earning the edge 3-2 after McConnell received a point deduction for hitting the back of the head. McConnell responded with heavy pressure in the second round, taking it 3-2 to level the score. In a grueling and close third round, both tired boxers traded blows before McConnell ultimately clinched the victory via a 4-1 split decision, bringing Kundu's campaign to a close.
LIVE UPDATES

Sumit Kundu Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Greetings!

Hello and welcome back! We're here with another live blog as India's boxer Sumit Kundu take centre stage in the men's 70kg round of 16 at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Stay with us for live updates, lift-by-lift action, results and all the key moments from Glasgow.

Sumit Kundu Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Match Underway

Sumit Kundu steps into the ring for his opening bout of the Games, locking horns with Northern Ireland's Jon McConnell in a crucial men's 70kg round of 16 clash as he sets his sights on a victory and a spot in the quarterfinals.

Sumit Kundu Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Takes Round One 

Sumit Kundu starts aggressively out of the red corner, landing sharp undercuts to the face while Jon McConnell struggles to find his defense, resulting in a point deduction for McConnell due to excessive hitting to the back of the head as Sumit edges a tight opening round 3-2.

Sumit Kundu Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Scot Clinches Round Two 

Jon McConnell comes out aggressively knowing he needs the round, while a cautious Sumit relies on superior accuracy, landing a clean blow right before the bell; however, the judges award the second round 3-2 in McConnell's favor.

Sumit Kundu Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Bows Out 

In a grueling and closely contested third and final round where both tired boxers traded blows with little separation, Jon McConnell edges out the decision, taking the bout by a 4-1 split decision to bring Sumit Kundu's campaign to an end.

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