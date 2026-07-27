Sumit Kundu Highlights, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Boxer Crashes Out After Losing To McConnell

Sumit Kundu Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Greetings!
Hello and welcome back! We're here with another live blog as India's boxer Sumit Kundu take centre stage in the men's 70kg round of 16 at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Stay with us for live updates, lift-by-lift action, results and all the key moments from Glasgow.
Sumit Kundu Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Match Underway
Sumit Kundu steps into the ring for his opening bout of the Games, locking horns with Northern Ireland's Jon McConnell in a crucial men's 70kg round of 16 clash as he sets his sights on a victory and a spot in the quarterfinals.
Sumit Kundu Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Takes Round One
Sumit Kundu starts aggressively out of the red corner, landing sharp undercuts to the face while Jon McConnell struggles to find his defense, resulting in a point deduction for McConnell due to excessive hitting to the back of the head as Sumit edges a tight opening round 3-2.
Sumit Kundu Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Scot Clinches Round Two
Jon McConnell comes out aggressively knowing he needs the round, while a cautious Sumit relies on superior accuracy, landing a clean blow right before the bell; however, the judges award the second round 3-2 in McConnell's favor.
Sumit Kundu Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Bows Out
In a grueling and closely contested third and final round where both tired boxers traded blows with little separation, Jon McConnell edges out the decision, taking the bout by a 4-1 split decision to bring Sumit Kundu's campaign to an end.