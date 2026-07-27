Sharmila Dhankar And Shilpa K Shyla LIVE Score Commonwealth Games: Canada's Claire Norek Takes Lead

Sharmila Dhankar And Shilpa K Shyla Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Norek Takes Lead
Canada's Claire Norek—the third competitor on the start list—captures the lead with a massive throw of 6.29m recorded on her sixth and final attempt.
Sharmila Dhankar And Shilpa K Shyla Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indians Still Have Time
The competition is following the consecutive-throw format, where each athlete completes all six attempts before the next competitor steps up.
With three athletes currently done, three more throws remain before Shilpa K Shyla steps into the circle, followed by one more competitor before Sharmila Dhankar takes her chance.
Sharmila Dhankar And Shilpa K Shyla Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: What Is F57 Classification?
Para-athletics action is officially underway at the Commonwealth Games 2026, with India's Sharmila Dhankar and Shilpa K Shyla featuring in the women's shot put F57 event—a classification designed for seated athletes with lower limb impairments.
Both Indian competitors stand in strong medal contention, headlined by Sharmila, whose impressive personal best of 10.03m ranks second only to Nigeria's Eucharia Iyiazi, who holds a benchmark of 11.11m.
Sharmila Dhankar And Shilpa K Shyla Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Action Underway
Australia's Ainsley Hooker kicks off the competition under the format where every competitor takes all six of her attempts consecutively, recording a best effort of 5.40m with her opening throw.
Sharmila Dhankar And Shilpa K Shyla Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Greetings!
Hello and welcome back! We're here with another live blog as India's para athletes Sharmila Dhankar And Shilpa K Shyla take centre stage in the Women's Shot Put F57 Final at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Stay with us for live updates, lift-by-lift action, results and all the key moments from Glasgow.