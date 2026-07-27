Sharmila Dhankar And Shilpa K Shyla LIVE Score Commonwealth Games: Canada's Claire Norek Takes Lead

Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates: Catch all the updates from Sharmila Dhankar and Shilpa K Shyla's Women's Shot Put F57 Final (medal event) on Monday, July 27, at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, Scotland as it happened

The flag of Commonwealth Sport is raised as the military flag carriers march off during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland.

The flag of Commonwealth Sport is raised as the military flag carriers march off during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Welcome to live coverage as stage is set for a gripping medal showdown at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as India's Sharmila Dhankar and Shilpa K Shyla gear up for the women's shot put F57 final. Leading India's medal ambitions in the event is the resilient Sharmila Dhankar, who heads into the Glasgow final carrying incredible momentum following her gold-medal-winning exploits at the Fazza International Para Athletics Championship. Having narrowly missed out on the podium with a fourth-place finish at the Birmingham Games, Sharmila is determined to translate years of fierce personal grit and stellar national-record-breaking form into a podium finish. Alongside her, fellow Indian competitor Shilpa K Shyla is primed to put up a strong challenge in the circle. Both athletes will look to harness their absolute best under the stadium lights, making this final a marquee event for India's para-athletics campaign.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Jul 2026, 12:23:24 am IST Sharmila Dhankar And Shilpa K Shyla Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Norek Takes Lead Canada's Claire Norek—the third competitor on the start list—captures the lead with a massive throw of 6.29m recorded on her sixth and final attempt.

28 Jul 2026, 12:12:05 am IST Sharmila Dhankar And Shilpa K Shyla Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indians Still Have Time The competition is following the consecutive-throw format, where each athlete completes all six attempts before the next competitor steps up. With three athletes currently done, three more throws remain before Shilpa K Shyla steps into the circle, followed by one more competitor before Sharmila Dhankar takes her chance.

27 Jul 2026, 11:59:52 pm IST Sharmila Dhankar And Shilpa K Shyla Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: What Is F57 Classification? Para-athletics action is officially underway at the Commonwealth Games 2026, with India's Sharmila Dhankar and Shilpa K Shyla featuring in the women's shot put F57 event—a classification designed for seated athletes with lower limb impairments. Both Indian competitors stand in strong medal contention, headlined by Sharmila, whose impressive personal best of 10.03m ranks second only to Nigeria's Eucharia Iyiazi, who holds a benchmark of 11.11m.

27 Jul 2026, 11:49:17 pm IST Sharmila Dhankar And Shilpa K Shyla Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Action Underway Australia's Ainsley Hooker kicks off the competition under the format where every competitor takes all six of her attempts consecutively, recording a best effort of 5.40m with her opening throw.