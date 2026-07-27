Men's High Jump Final LIVE Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Anguilla's Gumbs First To Be Eliminated

Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates: Catch all the updates from Sarvesh Kushare, Aadarsh Ram men's high jump final (medal event) on Monday, July 27, at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, Scotland as it happened

Welcome to the live coverage of the men's high jump final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as India fields a strong contingent, featuring national record holder Sarvesh Anil Kushare and J Aadarsh Ram. Sarvesh heads into the medal round in blistering form, having recently broken the long-standing national record with a stellar 2.31m clearance alongside a podium finish at the Monaco DiamondLeague. Alongside him, Aadarsh Ram is poised to make his mark on the major international stage. Following an initial website glitch that briefly listed him as a Did Not Start (DNS) on official result sheets and broadcast graphics, Tejaswin Shankar is indeed competing in the final. With Tejaswin joining the lineup, India's full three-man contingent—featuring Tejaswin Shankar, Sarvesh Kushare, and Aadarsh Ram—will take the field together to soar high under the Glasgow lights and secure a coveted podium finish.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Jul 2026, 12:39:12 am IST Men's High Jump Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Bar Moves Up As the bar moves up to 2.05m, the majority of the field remains in contention while a few competitors are still awaiting their first jumps. Meanwhile, Australia's Yual Reath finally steps up for his opening attempt of the contest, clearing the height with ease on his first try.

28 Jul 2026, 12:38:26 am IST Men's High Jump Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: First Elimination The men's high jump final sees its first elimination as Johniff Gumbs of Anguilla fails to clear 1.95m after three attempts, while the Indian trio of Sarvesh Kushare, Tejaswin Shankar, and Aadarsh Ram have yet to enter the competition.

28 Jul 2026, 12:15:15 am IST Men's High Jump Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indians Yet To Jump As the bar moves up to 1.95m, the Indian trio of Sarvesh Kushare, Tejaswin Shankar, and Aadarsh Ram are yet to take their first jumps of the final.

27 Jul 2026, 11:58:56 pm IST Sarvesh Kushare And Aadarsh Ram Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Final List Ahead Of Competition Final List Ahead Of Competition. glasgow2026.com

27 Jul 2026, 11:57:21 pm IST Sarvesh Kushare And Aadarsh Ram Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Tejaswin Shankar Included Despite Initially Listed DNS Despite initial broadcast graphics and official result sheets listing him as a Did Not Start (DNS), Tejaswin Shankar is indeed competing in the men's high jump final. glasgow2026.com Despite initial broadcast graphics and official result sheets listing him as a Did Not Start (DNS), Tejaswin Shankar is indeed competing in the men's high jump final. Following what appeared to be a temporary website glitch, India's full three-man contingent—featuring Tejaswin Shankar, Sarvesh Kushare, and Aadarsh Ram—will take the field together for tonight's medal event.