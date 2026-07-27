Commonwealth Games Live Updates, Day 5: India's Speed Kings Ready To Ignite The Track, Gurindervir Singh On Spotlight

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Deepak Joshi
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Follow Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5 live updates, scores, results, medal tally, highlights and India's campaign as athletics, weightlifting, boxing and other events unfold in Glasgow

Commonwealth Games Live Updates, Day 5
Gurindervir Singh in action in the National Indoor Atheltics Championships on March 25, 2026. | Photo: X/afiindia
Welcome to our live coverage of Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2026! After an encouraging Day 4 that saw Mirabai Chanu clinch a historic third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold and Raja Muthupandi add a silver, India heads into another action-packed day in Glasgow with several medal opportunities. The spotlight shifts to athletics as Sarvesh Kushare, Tejaswin Shankar, Murali Sreeshankar, Tejas Shirse, and Gurindervir Singh begin their campaigns, while weightlifters Gyaneshwari Yadav, Bindyarani Devi, and Ajaya Babu target podium finishes. Boxing, swimming, artistic gymnastics, lawn bowls, para athletics and wheelchair basketball also feature on India's busy schedule. Stay with us for live scores, results, medal updates, highlights and every major moment from India's campaign throughout an action-packed Day 5 in Glasgow.
LIVE UPDATES

Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 5: What Happened Yesterday?

Day 4 was another memorable one for India at the Commonwealth Games. Mirabai Chanu scripted history by claiming her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal, once again proving why she remains one of India's greatest sporting icons. Rishikanta Singh and M Raja added to the celebrations with impressive silver medals in weightlifting, further boosting India's tally.

There was, however, heartbreak in the lawn bowls arena. Defending champions Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh saw their title defence end in dramatic fashion, losing to England in a tense tie-break after a decisive final bowl denied India a place in the semifinals.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 5: Who are in action today?

India's top track and field athletes are in action today, with Gurindervir Singh leading the charge. India's fastest man will be looking to continue his impressive form, while his rivalry with Animesh Kujur remains one of the biggest talking points in Indian sprinting.

Meanwhile, veteran swimmer Sajan Prakash is in the final phase of his career, making every race and appearance even more special.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 5: Check Out Today's Schedule!

Athletics & Para Athletics

  • 2:40 PM: Men's 100m Heat 4 – Gurindervir Singh

  • 3:00 PM: Men's Long Jump Qualifying Group A – Murali Sreeshankar

  • 3:55 PM: Men's 110m Hurdles Round 1 Heat 2 – Tejas Shirse

  • 4:20 PM: Men's Long Jump Qualifying Group B – Lokesh Sathyanathan

  • 11:25 PM: Men's High Jump Final – Aadarsh Ram Jothi Shankar, Sarvesh Kushare & Tejaswin Shankar

  • 11:35 PM: Women's Shot Put F57 Final – Shilpa Shyla & Sharmila

  • 01:57 AM: Men's 100m T38 Final – Rakeshbhai Bhatt & Shreyansh Trivedi

  • Men's 110m Hurdles Final

Check Full Schedule Here: Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5 Preview

Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 5: Action-Packed Day!

It's another action-packed day for India at the Commonwealth Games, with athletics and weightlifting taking centre stage. Several medal events are on the schedule, so stay tuned to Outlook India's live blog for real-time updates, results, highlights and every major moment from India's campaign.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 5: Good Afternoon!

Greetings, and welcome back to our Commonwealth Games 2026, day 5 blog. Team India is back in action across multiple events in Glasgow as athletes look to build on the momentum after a good Day 4. Stay tuned for all the latest updates, results and key moments throughout the day.

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