Commonwealth Games Live Updates, Day 5: India's Speed Kings Ready To Ignite The Track, Gurindervir Singh On Spotlight

Follow Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5 live updates, scores, results, medal tally, highlights and India's campaign as athletics, weightlifting, boxing and other events unfold in Glasgow

Welcome to our live coverage of Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2026! After an encouraging Day 4 that saw Mirabai Chanu clinch a historic third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold and Raja Muthupandi add a silver, India heads into another action-packed day in Glasgow with several medal opportunities. The spotlight shifts to athletics as Sarvesh Kushare, Tejaswin Shankar, Murali Sreeshankar, Tejas Shirse, and Gurindervir Singh begin their campaigns, while weightlifters Gyaneshwari Yadav, Bindyarani Devi, and Ajaya Babu target podium finishes. Boxing, swimming, artistic gymnastics, lawn bowls, para athletics and wheelchair basketball also feature on India's busy schedule. Stay with us for live scores, results, medal updates, highlights and every major moment from India's campaign throughout an action-packed Day 5 in Glasgow.

LIVE UPDATES

27 Jul 2026, 01:25:12 pm IST Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 5: What Happened Yesterday? Day 4 was another memorable one for India at the Commonwealth Games. Mirabai Chanu scripted history by claiming her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal, once again proving why she remains one of India's greatest sporting icons. Rishikanta Singh and M Raja added to the celebrations with impressive silver medals in weightlifting, further boosting India's tally. There was, however, heartbreak in the lawn bowls arena. Defending champions Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh saw their title defence end in dramatic fashion, losing to England in a tense tie-break after a decisive final bowl denied India a place in the semifinals.

27 Jul 2026, 01:00:59 pm IST Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 5: Who are in action today? India's top track and field athletes are in action today, with Gurindervir Singh leading the charge. India's fastest man will be looking to continue his impressive form, while his rivalry with Animesh Kujur remains one of the biggest talking points in Indian sprinting. Meanwhile, veteran swimmer Sajan Prakash is in the final phase of his career, making every race and appearance even more special.

27 Jul 2026, 12:53:20 pm IST Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 5: Check Out Today's Schedule! Athletics & Para Athletics 2:40 PM: Men's 100m Heat 4 – Gurindervir Singh

3:00 PM: Men's Long Jump Qualifying Group A – Murali Sreeshankar

3:55 PM: Men's 110m Hurdles Round 1 Heat 2 – Tejas Shirse

4:20 PM: Men's Long Jump Qualifying Group B – Lokesh Sathyanathan

11:25 PM: Men's High Jump Final – Aadarsh Ram Jothi Shankar, Sarvesh Kushare & Tejaswin Shankar

11:35 PM: Women's Shot Put F57 Final – Shilpa Shyla & Sharmila

01:57 AM: Men's 100m T38 Final – Rakeshbhai Bhatt & Shreyansh Trivedi

Men's 110m Hurdles Final Check Full Schedule Here: Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5 Preview

27 Jul 2026, 12:36:45 pm IST Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 5: Action-Packed Day! It's another action-packed day for India at the Commonwealth Games, with athletics and weightlifting taking centre stage. Several medal events are on the schedule, so stay tuned to Outlook India's live blog for real-time updates, results, highlights and every major moment from India's campaign.