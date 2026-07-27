Commonwealth Games Live Updates, Day 5: India's Speed Kings Ready To Ignite The Track, Gurindervir Singh On Spotlight

Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 5: What Happened Yesterday?
Day 4 was another memorable one for India at the Commonwealth Games. Mirabai Chanu scripted history by claiming her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal, once again proving why she remains one of India's greatest sporting icons. Rishikanta Singh and M Raja added to the celebrations with impressive silver medals in weightlifting, further boosting India's tally.
There was, however, heartbreak in the lawn bowls arena. Defending champions Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh saw their title defence end in dramatic fashion, losing to England in a tense tie-break after a decisive final bowl denied India a place in the semifinals.
Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 5: Who are in action today?
India's top track and field athletes are in action today, with Gurindervir Singh leading the charge. India's fastest man will be looking to continue his impressive form, while his rivalry with Animesh Kujur remains one of the biggest talking points in Indian sprinting.
Meanwhile, veteran swimmer Sajan Prakash is in the final phase of his career, making every race and appearance even more special.
Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 5: Check Out Today's Schedule!
Athletics & Para Athletics
2:40 PM: Men's 100m Heat 4 – Gurindervir Singh
3:00 PM: Men's Long Jump Qualifying Group A – Murali Sreeshankar
3:55 PM: Men's 110m Hurdles Round 1 Heat 2 – Tejas Shirse
4:20 PM: Men's Long Jump Qualifying Group B – Lokesh Sathyanathan
11:25 PM: Men's High Jump Final – Aadarsh Ram Jothi Shankar, Sarvesh Kushare & Tejaswin Shankar
11:35 PM: Women's Shot Put F57 Final – Shilpa Shyla & Sharmila
01:57 AM: Men's 100m T38 Final – Rakeshbhai Bhatt & Shreyansh Trivedi
Men's 110m Hurdles Final
Check Full Schedule Here: Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5 Preview
Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 5: Action-Packed Day!
It's another action-packed day for India at the Commonwealth Games, with athletics and weightlifting taking centre stage. Several medal events are on the schedule, so stay tuned to Outlook India's live blog for real-time updates, results, highlights and every major moment from India's campaign.
Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 5: Good Afternoon!
Greetings, and welcome back to our Commonwealth Games 2026, day 5 blog. Team India is back in action across multiple events in Glasgow as athletes look to build on the momentum after a good Day 4. Stay tuned for all the latest updates, results and key moments throughout the day.