Who Is Jaismine Lamboria? Meet India's First Woman Army Boxer Chasing Commonwealth Games 2026 Gold

Jaismine Lamboria became the first female boxer inducted into the Indian Army's Corps of Military Police after her CWG 2022 bronze
The Haryana boxer won the 2025 World Boxing Championships and enters Glasgow as one of India's top gold medal hopes
Lamboria credits MS Dhoni's calm mindset as a key influence on her approach inside the boxing ring
Jaismine Lamboria's rise has been anything but ordinary. From growing up in Haryana's boxing heartland to becoming a Commonwealth Games medallist, Olympian and World Boxing champion, the 24-year-old has steadily established herself as one of India's finest pugilists.
As she prepares to compete at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Lamboria is not just chasing a gold medal, she is looking to complete a remarkable journey that has seen her become the first female boxer inducted into the Indian Army.
After winning bronze in Birmingham four years ago and overcoming the disappointment of an early exit at the Paris Olympics, Lamboria has returned stronger than ever and is now among India's biggest medal hopes.
From Bhiwani's Boxing Legacy To The Indian Army
Born in Bhiwani, Haryana, often referred to as India's boxing nursery, Lamboria comes from a family deeply connected to the sport. She is the great-granddaughter of Asian Games gold medallist Hawa Singh, while her uncles, Sandeep Singh and Parvinder Singh, also enjoyed successful boxing careers.
Inspired by her family's legacy, Lamboria quickly made her mark on the national and international circuit before clinching a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
That podium finish changed her life in more ways than one. Soon after, she became the first female boxer to be inducted into the Indian Army, joining the Corps of Military Police and training under its prestigious Mission Olympics Wing, a programme that has nurtured several Olympic and Paralympic medallists, including javelin champion Neeraj Chopra.
"It's a great honour they wanted to begin with me, but I also see it as an opportunity to become a role model for female athletes," Lamboria was quoted as saying by BBC while reflecting on becoming the Army's first woman boxer.
Inspired By MS Dhoni, Driven By A Golden Dream
Lamboria's biggest challenge came after the Paris Olympics, where she suffered a disappointing first-round exit. Instead of letting the setback define her career, she rebuilt herself at the Army Sports Institute, improving her strength, conditioning and mental resilience with the help of sports psychologists. Lamboria also revealed that she admires the former Indian cricket team captain, MS Dhoni.
"I really admire MS Dhoni's mindset," the soft-spoken boxer said. "He is known as 'Captain Cool' for a reason, and I want to be calm like him."
The transformation produced immediate results. Lamboria captured the 2025 World Boxing Championships title in Liverpool, defeating Olympic silver medallist Julia Szeremeta in the 57kg final to announce herself among the world's elite. The triumph also renewed her confidence heading into Glasgow, where she hopes to upgrade the Commonwealth bronze she won in Birmingham.
"When you're competing overseas and the national anthem plays, it's a completely different feeling," Lamboria said. "I experienced that at the World Championships in Liverpool last year. That's the moment I want to recreate here."
With world champion status, invaluable experience on the biggest stages and the discipline instilled by the Indian Army, Jaismine Lamboria arrives at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as one of India's strongest gold-medal contenders.
A triumph in Glasgow would not only fulfil a personal dream but also add another historic chapter to the inspiring journey of the woman who broke barriers long before she stepped into the boxing ring.