BJP's Chandrasekhar Seeks Probe Into'Overseas' Volunteers at NEET Protests

Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday alleged that the recent protests over NEET had gone beyond students expressing genuine concerns and claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and "other interests" had attempted to create "anarchy and violence".
Chandrasekhar made the remarks in a post on X while sharing a post by a retired Army Colonel, who alleged that 23 people from Kerala, employed at a firm in Dubai, had been sponsored by its owner from Kerala to participate in the student protests held at Jantar Mantar.
In his post, the Colonel claimed, "Flight tickets, food, accommodation... all expenses taken care of by the 'sponsor'. They were told to continue till the protests last." Chandrasekhar said, "It may hv started as Students genuine grievance being aired." "But it is 100% clear that @RahulGandhi and other interests did everything possible to create anarchy and violence. These troublemakers aren't students wanting to discuss their future - but political goons being organised to create chaos," he said.
Calling it "a wake up call for all of us", Chandrasekhar added, "eyes wide open." The BJP leader also sought a probe into the role of "overseas" volunteers in the agitation that culminated in the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
"I hope these 'overseas' volunteers are all scrutinised and investigated," he said.
Questioning the alleged sponsorship, the Colonel added, "What do migrant workers in Dubai have to do with students protesting for NEET in India? Why this sponsored participation?" The allegations made by Chandrasekhar and Colonel could not be independently verified, and the Congress has not reacted to the allegations.