BJP's Chandrasekhar Seeks Probe Into'Overseas' Volunteers at NEET Protests

In his post, the Colonel claimed, "Flight tickets, food, accommodation... all expenses taken care of by the 'sponsor'. They were told to continue till the protests last." Chandrasekhar said, "It may hv started as Students genuine grievance being aired." "But it is 100% clear that @RahulGandhi and other interests did everything possible to create anarchy and violence. These troublemakers aren't students wanting to discuss their future - but political goons being organised to create chaos," he said.