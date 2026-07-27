Teenager Missing, Boy Injured After Motorcycle Falls into Stream in Himachal

A teenager went missing after his motorcycle fell into a stream in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, police said on Monday.
A minor was injured in the accident that occurred near a temple in the Pakka Tala area on the Balu-Saho link road late Sunday night, they said.
Saksham (19) and Shubham (17) were returning home after attending the Minjar fair when their motorcycle plunged into the stream. Locals rushed to the spot and managed to rescue Shubham, they said.
After receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and rushed Shubham to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, police said.
Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Saklani said a search is underway for the missing youth.