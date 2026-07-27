Waste Management Top Priority for Preserving Kerala as 'God's Own Country': CM Satheesan

Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Monday said effective waste management would remain a top priority of the state government to preserve Kerala's image as 'God's Own Country', stressing that scientific waste disposal and public participation were key to achieving the goal.
Addressing a programme organised by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board, Satheesan said Kerala's high population density and poor waste disposal practices had made waste management one of the state's biggest challenges.
"We maintain high standards of personal hygiene, but the same cannot be said about the cleanliness of our surroundings. Waste is being generated and dumped everywhere, inside and outside homes, on roads and in public places. This mindset has to change," he said.
The chief minister said creating awareness about the dangers of improper waste disposal and instilling a sense of responsibility among the public were crucial to making Kerala a clean state.
He said the government would strengthen the entire waste management chain, beginning with segregation of waste at source, followed by efficient collection and scientific processing through modern treatment facilities.
Satheesan said local bodies should not have to depend on models outside the state to understand scientific waste management.
"We should have at least one successful model waste management project in every district. Instead of travelling to Indore, representatives of local bodies should be able to visit Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi or any other district in Kerala to study functioning projects," he said.
The chief minister said the government would take the lead in establishing such projects in coordination with the Local Self-Government Department, while cautioning local bodies against relying on "paper companies" claiming to possess advanced waste processing technologies without proven expertise.
He said resistance from locals to waste treatment plants stemmed from earlier experiences where waste was dumped indiscriminately, causing pollution and health hazards.
Referring to the Brahmapuram waste plant in Ernakulam, Satheesan said such incidents had eroded public confidence in waste processing facilities.
"We have to move away from dumping waste and adopt scientific waste management systems. There are models across the world where processing plants function without foul smell or visible heaps of garbage. We must replicate such systems in Kerala," he said.
The chief minister said the government had announced the Green Marshal scheme through the Tourism Department to ensure cleanliness at major tourist destinations round-the-clock.
He said the state would also strictly implement the Solid Waste Management Rules and build an effective system from source segregation to final processing.
"Waste management will remain among the top priorities of this government. It is essential for preserving Kerala as 'God's Own Country'," Satheesan said.
Linking poor waste management to the increasing stray dog menace, he said accumulated waste attracted stray animals and added that the government was also planning to strengthen the implementation of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme.
Calling for a mass movement involving citizens, local self-government institutions, residents' associations and government departments, Satheesan said visible improvements in waste management should be achieved within a year.
He said the Kerala State Pollution Control Board would organise awareness workshops across its three zonal headquarters to promote scientific waste management and ensure effective implementation of the government's initiatives.