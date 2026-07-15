Kerala to Roll Out Project Mapping, Protocol for Data-Driven Governance: CM Satheesan

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday announced a major governance overhaul, including project mapping, a project protocol and a real-time file tracking system, saying the measures would usher in data-driven governance, improve inter-departmental coordination and ensure faster implementation of development projects.
Addressing a press conference here after the cabinet meeting, Satheesan said delays in file movement and poor coordination among departments were slowing decision-making and affecting the timely execution of development projects.
"As promised, we will implement a data-driven governance system. All departments will be integrated through a new mechanism that will enable us to monitor the progress of activities in every department in real time," he said.
The chief minister said the new system would allow the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Chief Secretary's Office and the respective departments to track the status and movement of every file, helping expedite administrative decisions.
Satheesan said a comprehensive project mapping exercise would also be undertaken to monitor all government projects being implemented across the state by various departments.
"Every project and its stage of implementation will be mapped so that its status can be monitored accurately," he said.
Referring to a preliminary assessment, the chief minister said delays in project implementation were resulting in losses worth crores of rupees to the state exchequer.
"The biggest source of leakage from the state exchequer is the delay and lapses in implementing projects," he said.
To address the issue, the government would introduce a project protocol to fix accountability and ensure that projects are completed within stipulated timelines, Satheesan said.
"The objective is to establish a system that clearly assigns responsibility, monitors progress continuously and ensures projects are completed on time," he added.