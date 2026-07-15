SC Grants Bail to Man Involved in District Mineral Fund 'Scam' in Chhattisgarh

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to an alleged kingpin in a corruption case involving "irregularities" in the District Mineral Fund (DMF) in Chhattisgarh.
The DMF scam is a financial embezzlement case and revolves around the corruption and diversion of funds meant for the welfare of local mining-affected communities.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the submissions of senior advocate Shoeb Alam, appearing for accused Satpal Singh Chabra, that many co-accused, including retired Chhattisgarh-cadre IAS officer Anil Tuteja have been granted bail in the case.
“Main accused Anil Tuteja was granted bail on May 18, 2026,” the bench said and granted bail to Chabra.
The bench said the accused will have to submit bail to the satisfaction of the trial court which may also impose other conditions.
Chabra, the alleged kingpin, is accused of receiving Rs 5 crore as illegal gratification in the award of contracts under the DMF.
Earlier, the bench had granted bail to Tuteja after taking note of the fact that the former bureaucrat was in jail since January 24, 2024 in various corruption cases.
Tuteja was arrested in the DMF case on February 23, 2026.