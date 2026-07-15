Eighteen IPS Officers Transferred in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government has transferred 18 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including two of the Director General rank.
According to the transfer orders issued on Tuesday night, new Commissioner of Police in Jodhpur and Inspectors General in Ajmer and Bharatpur have been appointed, besides new superintendents of police in four districts.
Director General (Training and Traffic) Anil Paliwal was appointed as DG and Commandant General, Home Guards, Jaipur, while Malini Agarwal, who was serving as DG and Commandant General, Home Guards, was posted as DG (Traffic).
Jodhpur Police Commissioner Rajat Kaviraj was appointed as Inspector General (Crime), while Inspector General, State Special Branch, Anshuman Bhomia was posted as the new Jodhpur Police Commissioner.
IG (Planning) Dr Ravi was appointed as IG Ajmer Range, replacing Rajendra Singh, who was shifted to the Police Headquarters as IG (Vigilance).
IG Bharatpur Range, Kailash Chandra Bishnoi was transferred as IG (Planning), while IG (Law and Order) Preeti Chandra was appointed the new IG Bharatpur Range.
The government also transferred SPs of Jodhpur Rural, Hanumangarh, Balotra and Pratapgarh as part of the reshuffle.