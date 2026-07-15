Faced No Pressure from UPA Govt During CEC Tenure: S Y Quraishi

Asked whether he faced any pressure during his tenure as CEC from July 30, 2010 till June 10, 2012, Quraishi said, "No, not at all. There was no question of any pressure because the image of the election commission was such that nobody would dare to approach us." "And as regards the dates of the election, I know that IB (Intelligence Bureau) was roaming around the election building just to smell and sniff around what the dates are. The government was always the last to know when we were going to hold the election," he said.