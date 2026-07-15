Legislatures Training Ground for Political Leadership: Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said legislatures are the "training ground" for political leadership and urged members to learn about the issues raised in the House and uphold parliamentary traditions through meaningful debate and constructive participation.
Birla said leaders are not made by creating disruptions in the House but through reasoned arguments and informed discussions.
Addressing the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly's 75th foundation year celebrations, Birla said he had learnt parliamentary traditions from the Rajasthan Assembly and credited the House with shaping his legislative values.
"The speeches and debates held in legislatures become part of history and are studied for years. The more a member listens and studies, the better the member will be able to contribute," he said.
Birla said legislatures serve as forums where governments can understand the aspirations, challenges, criticisms and problems faced by people across the state through democratic discussion.
"If the government studies the issues raised in the House seriously, it can reach the root of the problems and work towards effective solutions," he said.
Birla urged ministers to provide precise replies to questions raised by legislators. Highlighting the importance of transparency and accountability, he said that responsive governance and responsible public representatives were essential for a healthy democracy.
"People expect accountable and transparent governance. Those governments and public representatives who uphold these values will succeed," he added.
"This House gave me legislative values that have guided me throughout my public life," he said.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that public service and commitment to democratic values is the guiding principles of the state government.
Sharma said that the assembly has played a key role in the state's development through landmark legislations and was emerging as a leading legislative institution in the country through innovation.
"We are committed to democracy and public service. Every generation learns from the functioning of the Assembly and we should have such debates and ideas that contribute to Rajasthan's progress and are remembered by future generations," he said.
Sharma said the people closely watch the conduct, dedication and functioning of their elected representatives and urged legislators to introspect and work to uphold public trust.
Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully said the assembly is the institution where laws are framed for the welfare of the people, but expressed concern that the role of legislators in the law-making process had gradually weakened.
He alleged that many Bills in recent years had been passed amid disruptions without adequate discussion and said all legislators, irrespective of party affiliation, should be given sufficient opportunity to participate in debates.
Jully also highlighted the need to increase the number of Assembly sittings, saying legislatures across governments had witnessed a decline in the number of sessions.
"We must strengthen the legislature. When the assembly completes 100 years, it should rank first in terms of the number of sittings and meaningful deliberations," he said.
Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani said that democracy is a continuous flow of ideas.
Devnani said such programmes help legislators rise above partisan politics and focus on the state's development.
"Democracy is a continuously flowing Ganga of ideas. More such programmes should be organised. When we come together on such occasions, political divides fade away and the development and progress of Rajasthan become our shared agenda," he said.
Devnani said the assembly's 75th year celebrations were aimed at strengthening democratic traditions, encouraging dialogue and fostering a collective commitment towards the state's development.
Former and sitting MLAs were present in the programme.