LS Speaker Om Birla Set to Inaugurate Orientation Programme for Newly Elected Bengal MLAs on July 3

The programme, to be organised by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies of the Lok Sabha Secretariat in collaboration with the assembly, will be held at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town.
Besides Birla, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh are scheduled to address the inaugural session, the official said, citing the schedule of the event.
Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Ritabrata Banerjee, will also address the gathering, he said.
"The orientation programme is intended to equip the newly elected legislators with a comprehensive understanding of parliamentary practices, legislative procedures and the functioning of the assembly so that they can discharge their responsibilities more effectively," the official said.
West Bengal Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dr Shankar Ghosh is scheduled to deliver his speech at the inaugural session, the programme schedule said.
The two-day event will feature technical sessions on customs, conventions and etiquette for legislators, executive accountability and other procedural devices, the committee system, legislative process, financial business and budgetary process, parliamentary privileges and ethics, and the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), it mentioned.
The sessions will be chaired by presiding officers of state legislatures and senior parliamentarians, including Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, according to the event itinerary.
Speakers of Rajasthan, Sikkim, Odisha, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and MPs NK Premachandran, Manish Tewari and Ravi Shankar Prasad will also be present, it said.
The valedictory session will be held in the assembly on July 4. Besides Bose, Meghwal, and West Bengal Governor RN Ravi will deliver the valedictory address.
State minister Tapas Roy will propose the vote of thanks at the concluding session, it stated.