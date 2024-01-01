Ravi Shankar Prasad, a prominent figure in Indian politics, has carved a niche for himself with his unwavering commitment to public service, sharp intellect, and visionary approach. Prasad has played a pivotal role in shaping India's legal and technological landscape as a seasoned politician, lawyer, and technocrat.

He hails from a family with a solid legal background. His father, Thakur Prasad, was a renowned lawyer and member of the Constituent Assembly of India. Following his father's footsteps, Prasad pursued law and earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Patna University.

Before venturing into politics, Ravi Shankar Prasad made a mark in the legal profession. He practiced law at the Patna High Court and the Supreme Court of India, specializing in constitutional, criminal, and civil law.

Ravi Shankar Prasad's political journey began in the 1990s when he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His rise within the party was swift, owing to his leadership qualities and dedication to the party's ideology. Over the years, he has held several key positions within the BJP and has been instrumental in shaping the party's policies and strategies.

In 2000, Prasad was elected to the Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of the Indian Parliament, representing Bihar. His tenure in the Rajya Sabha was marked by his active participation in debates and discussions on various issues of national importance. Prasad advocated for transparency, accountability, and good governance as a parliamentarian.

2014, following the BJP's victory in the general elections, Ravi Shankar Prasad was appointed Minister of Communications and Information Technology in the Narendra Modi-led government. Under his leadership, the Ministry underwent significant reforms, focusing on digital inclusion, broadband connectivity, and cybersecurity. Prasad's vision for a digitally empowered India was realized through initiatives like Digital India and BharatNet, which aimed at bridging the digital divide and ensuring that the benefits of technology reach the grassroots level.

In a cabinet reshuffle in 2016, Prasad's portfolio was expanded to include the Ministry of Law and Justice. As the Law Minister, he spearheaded several landmark legal reforms, including introducing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).