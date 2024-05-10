Elections

Bihar: Ravi Shankar Prasad, Upendra Kushwaha File Nominations For LS Polls

Before he filed his nomination papers at the collectorate, the Patna Sahib MP was felicitated at the BJP's Bihar headquarters here.

Advertisement

X/@rsprasad
Ravi Shankar Prasad files his nomination Photo: X/@rsprasad
info_icon

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday filed his nomination for the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, which he seeks to retain for the second consecutive term.

The former Union minister was accompanied by senior party colleagues like C P Thakur, a former minister himself who also headed the state unit, and Ganga Prasad, the ex-governor of Manipur and Sikkim and whose association with the BJP dates back to the Jan Sangh days.

Before he filed his nomination papers at the collectorate, the Patna Sahib MP was felicitated at the BJP's Bihar headquarters here.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan, an NDA ally, was also present at the ‘Jan Ashirwad Sabha’ (a congregation to seek blessings of people) at the BJP office.

Advertisement

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who is also the party’s state president, flew to Buxar and Sasaram towns, where BJP debutants Mithilesh Tiwary and Shivesh Ram, respectively, filed their nomination.

Another NDA partner Upendra Kushwaha, a former Union minister who heads the Rashtriya Lok Morcha, filed his nomination from Karakat, which he had won in 2014, lost to the JD(U) five years later, and hopes to wrest this time following a return to the BJP-led coalition.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Arvind Kejriwal Bail News LIVE: 'Told You, Will Be Back Soon,' Delhi CM Tells Sea Of Supporters After Jail Release
  2. Kalpana Soren Welcomes Kejriwal's Bail, Says Time To Show Country Runs As Per Constitution
  3. Cong Seeks Rs 200 Crore Grant From Centre For Hailstorm Damage In Manipur
  4. Becoming Mother Is A Natural Phenomenon; Employer Has To Be Considerate And Sympathetic: HC
  5. Chhattisgarh: 12 Naxals Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Bijapur
Entertainment News
  1. 'A Quiet Place: Day One' Trailer 2 Review: Lupita Nyong'o Tries Leaving New York With Her Cat As Sound-Sensitive Aliens Take Over
  2. Mother's Day 2024 Special: Sushmita Sen In 'Aarya' To Shefali Shah In 'Darlings, On-Screen Characters Who Are Perfect Representations Of Woke Moms
  3. ‘Mother’s Day’: 5 Shows To Watch With Your Mom That Will Give You A Sense Of Togetherness
  4. Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Pregnancy Bible' And More: 4 Interesting Audiobooks That You Can Stream On Mother’s Day 2024
  5. Britney Spears Refutes Rumours Of Breakdown At Chateau Marmont, Says She Was 'Harassed And Gaslit And Tricked'
Sports News
  1. AB De Villiers Opens Up On Hardik Pandya's IPL 2024 Captaincy Style
  2. GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan Off To Flying Start
  3. PGA Championship 2024: Facts, Figures And Prize Money Of 106th Edition Of Golf Tournament
  4. Nottm Forest Vs Chelsea, Premier League: Mauricio Pochettino's Blues Get Reece James Boost
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Ireland Opt To Bowl Against PAK In 1st T20I
World News
  1. Apple Apologizes After Controversial iPad Pro Ad: Acknowledges 'Missing the Mark' Amid Backlash| Video
  2. Deadliest And Most Damaging Tornadoes In US History, Unveiling The Devastating Impact Of Nature's Fury
  3. Burger King Mother's Day Deal: Here's How You Can Get A Free Whooper
  4. NYC Gov. Hochul Signs “Sammy’s Law”, Speed Limit Drops To 20 MPH. Will Slowing Down Save Lives?
  5. Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Serves Up Hot Take In Drake-Kendrick Lamar Rap Feud
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Ireland Opt To Bowl Against PAK In 1st T20I
  8. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Congress Is Against Hindus, Says PM Modi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail