Congress Questions EC’s Role After Heavy Bihar Defeat; Top Leaders Hold Review Meeting

When asked about Rahul Gandhi’s assertion that the election was “not fair”, Venugopal referred to similar concerns flagged during the Haryana elections. “We have been talking about the Election Commission (role) and we talked about this during the Haryana elections, that the Haryana election is rigged,” he noted. “We have come out with evidence and have the Election Commission question our evidence,” he added, promising that “On Bihar polls also, we will come with concrete proof.”