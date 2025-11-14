Bihar Election: Ashok Gehlot Alleges Election Commission Inaction On Cash Distributions

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot stated that Rs 10,000 was distributed to over 10 lakh women voters in Bihar through the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana (MMRY) scheme on October 17, 24, and 31, dates within the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) period that began on October 6. An additional installment was scheduled for November 7, following the first phase of polling on November 6. Gehlot described the Election Commission of India (ECI) as a "mook darshak" (mute spectator) for not halting these transfers despite complaints from opposition parties including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress.