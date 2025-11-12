Gehlot Seeks Probe into Red Fort Blast, Alleges Cash Distribution in Bihar Polls

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot called the Delhi Red Fort blast "tragic and deeply disturbing" and demanded a thorough investigation to ensure the truth is revealed.
Gehlot said women voters were "smart" and would not be swayed by money, expressing confidence that Bihar’s electorate would make an independent and fair choice.
Speaking to reporters at his Jaipur residence, Gehlot described the blast as "tragic and deeply disturbing." He added, "As I said yesterday, the Delhi incident must be investigated thoroughly. It is important that the truth comes out before the country. Many such incidents have taken place in the past where inquiries were announced but never completed."
The Congress leader accused political parties of openly distributing money to influence voters in Bihar. "We are hearing that Rs 10,000 were distributed to women. This has never happened before. The Election Commission is sitting with its eyes closed while money is being transferred even as the polling happened," he said.
Gehlot asserted that despite such tactics, voters, especially women, would make independent decisions. "Women are smart; they will not be influenced by money. Bihar is a politically aware state, and we hope voters will make a fair choice." He criticised the Election Commission for "failing to act" despite violations of the Model Code of Conduct.
"When Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government was in power, even signboards on national highways were removed after the code of conduct was enforced. But now, despite cash being distributed, no one is taking action," he said.