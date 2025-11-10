What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

The SIR is underway in West Bengal before the 2026 Assembly elections.

Outlook News Desk
SIR west bengal
Booth Level Officers on field to distribute enumeration forms to voters as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of election rolls begins in West Bengal, at Balurghat in Dakshin Dinajpur district, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. Photo: PTI
  • The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is a process by the Election Commission of India (ECI) that involves a comprehensive review of voter rolls, including a detailed check at the local level to ensure the accuracy of the lists.

  • This process is part of preparations for the 2026 Assembly elections in West Bengal.

  • The ECI has set 1 January 2026 as the cut-off date for new voters.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) regularly updates the country’s electoral rolls. The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is the most thorough review, involving a detailed check at the local level. Unlike the yearly updates, SIR is meant to make sure only eligible voters are listed and that new names are added correctly.

The SIR is primarily a door-to-door process. Booth-level officers (BLOs)—local officials responsible for managing voter information at each polling station—visit homes to verify the names on the electoral list, collect identification documents, and process requests for new registrations, corrections, or removals.

History of SIR Across India

Over the past twenty years, the ECI has utilised SIRs in various states, typically before major elections or when concerns arise about voter lists being too large, inaccurate, or tampered with.

While regular updates, or summary revisions, occur annually across India, SIRs are implemented when the Commission believes standard changes are insufficient. States such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tripura, Karnataka, and Assam have had SIRs at various times over the last decade. Sometimes, SIRs were initiated after opposition parties complained about “bogus voters,” duplicate registrations in different states, or significant population changes that were not reflected in the voter lists.

The legal basis for SIRs comes from the Representation of the People Act and the ECI’s authority to maintain accurate electoral rolls. Although SIRs are an administrative process, they often take on political meaning in states where elections are closely contested.

Why West Bengal Is Seeing an SIR Now

In West Bengal, the SIR is being carried out before the 2026 Assembly elections. The ECI has set 1 January 2026 as the cut-off date for new voters. This update is being made to reflect recent migration within the state and to ensure voter data consistency following the last major revision.

BLOs are responsible for handing out and collecting verification forms from homes. The process takes several weeks and includes verifying information in the field, a period for individuals to submit claims or objections, and finally, publishing the updated voter list.

The Political Frictions Caused By SIR in Bengal

SIR has become a topic of discussion in Bengal’s political context. Both the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have expressed concerns, each for different reasons.

The TMC has noted issues with the distribution of forms, stating that in some districts, forms were placed at shops or public locations rather than being delivered to homes. The party has also highlighted concerns that errors in the process could impact future updates to the voter list.

The BJP has stated that West Bengal’s voter lists contain entries it believes to be erroneous or ineligible. The party supports the SIR but says that some individuals are attempting to impede the clean-up by filing complaints against BLOs.

Smaller parties and civil groups worry that BLOs lack resources and time to verify data accurately amid political tension.

Some districts have reported disagreements and complaints, including references to local party workers and concerns about the conditions faced by BLOs. This has drawn additional attention to a process that is typically considered administrative.

Published At:
×

