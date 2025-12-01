ECI Tells Supreme Court Claims Of Mass Voter Deletion In Bengal Are Exaggerated

ECI told the Supreme Court that claims of mass voter deletion in West Bengal are exaggerated.
The Commission said 99.77% of electors received SIR forms and the process follows constitutional mandates.
The affidavit argues that allegations are politically motivated and not supported by data.
The Election Commission of India has told the Supreme Court that allegations of widespread disenfranchisement in West Bengal during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls are unfounded and being pushed for “vested political interests.” According to LiveLaw, the Commission filed a detailed counter-affidavit responding to a PIL by MP Dola Sen, who has challenged the legality of SIR orders issued on 24 June and 27 October 2025.
The ECI has maintained that the SIR is a routine, constitutionally grounded process carried out to maintain the accuracy of electoral rolls. Reported LiveLaw, the Commission argued that the exercise is authorised under Article 324 of the Constitution and Sections 15, 21 and 23 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, which permit special revisions whenever required. The affidavit also recalled that similar nationwide revisions have taken place repeatedly since the 1950s, including in 1962–66, 1983–87, 1992, 1993, 2002 and 2004.
Referring to rapid urbanisation and rising voter mobility over the last two decades, the ECI said such trends have increased the likelihood of duplicate and inaccurate entries. These concerns, coupled with complaints from political parties across states, contributed to the decision to undertake a pan-India SIR. LiveLaw reported that the Commission described large-scale additions and deletions as a “regular trend” that requires periodic scrutiny.
ECI counters allegations of arbitrary deletions
Dola Sen’s petition alleges that the SIR is arbitrary, unconstitutional and risks the invalid deletion of genuine electors. The ECI, however, has rejected these claims entirely, stating in its affidavit that the petition is “incorrect and denied in totality” except where specifically admitted. The Commission reiterated that no name can be removed without following the procedure laid down in law and that the SIR guidelines themselves contain safeguards to ensure inclusiveness.
The affidavit noted that 99.77 per cent of existing electors in West Bengal were supplied with pre-filled enumeration forms and that 70.14 per cent of completed forms have already been collected. These numbers, the ECI argued, “demonstrate that the claims of the Petitioner regarding errors in implementation, under-inclusiveness and mass disenfranchisement are highly exaggerated.”
The Commission also addressed concerns regarding the conduct of Booth Level Officers (BLOs). It said BLOs are required to visit each household, deliver forms and collect them after repeated attempts if doors are found locked. Under the 27 October Phase-II SIR order, BLOs are prohibited from collecting documents from voters during enumeration. Electors who are temporarily away from home may have their forms submitted by family members or may file them online through the ECI portal or mobile app.
Further, the Commission said it has instructed Chief Electoral Officers, District Election Officers and BLOs to ensure that elderly persons, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups face no harassment and receive all necessary assistance for inclusion, Livelaw reported.
A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi is scheduled to hear the petitions challenging the West Bengal SIR on 9 December.
(With inputs from LiveLaw)