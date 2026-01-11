Modi, German Chancellor Merz Set For Crucial Talks In Ahmedabad

Leaders to strengthen India–Germany strategic partnership with discussions on trade, technology, defence and global challenges during Merz’s first official Asia visit.

Friedrich Merz
Friedrich Merz set to be sworn in as Germany chancellor. Photo: AP/Markus Schreiber
Summary
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Ahmedabad on January 12–13 to deepen bilateral ties across trade, technology and defence.

  • The visit, Merz’s first official trip to Asia, comes amid global geopolitical tensions, with leaders expected to discuss pressing regional and international issues.

  • Bilateral engagements will include cultural events like the International Kite Festival, as well as talks on economic cooperation and global strategic priorities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz are set to hold wide-ranging talks in Ahmedabad on January 12–13, focusing on strengthening the India–Germany strategic partnership in areas including trade, investment, critical technologies and defence.

The discussions will take place against a backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions globally, with the visit coming shortly after recent flashpoints such as the United States’ military actions in Venezuela. In this context, bilateral talks are also expected to cover global challenges and shared strategic interests.

Merz’s two-day trip marks his first official visit to Asia since assuming office, underscoring the importance Berlin places on ties with New Delhi. During his stay, the German Chancellor will join Modi at cultural events in Ahmedabad, including the International Kite Festival, and is due to visit Sabarmati Ashram as part of the itinerary.

In formal engagements, the leaders are expected to review progress under the 25-year India–Germany Strategic Partnership and deliberate on expanding cooperation in trade, technology, green and sustainable development, defence and security. Germany is one of India’s key European partners, with robust trade links and investment ties.

Ahead of the talks, authorities in Ahmedabad have implemented traffic and security arrangements around key venues, reflecting the high-profile nature of the visit.

The visit is also anticipated to build momentum ahead of the upcoming India–EU Summit, highlighting India’s expanding engagement with Europe.

