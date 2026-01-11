ED Moves Supreme Court Alleging Interference By West Bengal Government In I-PAC Raids

The ED alleged that "key" documents and electronic devices were removed from the raid sites, and has sought a CBI inquiry citing intimidation and lack of cooperation.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Supreme Court
Supreme Court Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Enforcement Directorate has approached the Supreme Court, accusing the West Bengal government and Banerjee of obstructing its probe into the coal pilferage scam during raids on I-PAC.

  • The Trinamool Congress has denied the allegations, claimed political vendetta, and said the ED action was aimed at accessing confidential election strategy material.

The Enforcement Directorate has approached the Supreme Court, alleging interference and obstruction by the West Bengal government, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during its probe and search operations at the I-PAC office and the premises of its director, Pratik Jain, in connection with the coal pilferage scam.

The West Bengal government has also filed a caveat in the apex court, seeking that no order be passed without hearing it in connection with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on political consultancy firm I-PAC.

A caveat is filed by a litigant in high courts and the Supreme Court to ensure that no adverse order is passed against it without being heard.

The ED has alleged that the chief minister entered the raid sites and removed "key" evidence, including physical documents and electronic devices, from the premises of I-PAC, and obstructed and interfered with the investigation.

In its plea, the probe agency further claimed that the chief minister’s presence at the search site and the alleged removal of documents had an intimidating effect on officers and seriously compromised its ability to independently discharge its statutory functions.

Related Content
Related Content

The ED has also alleged repeated obstruction and non-cooperation by the state administration and sought directions for an independent inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), arguing that a neutral central agency is required in view of the alleged interference by the state executive.

According to sources, the ED’s plea is likely to be mentioned for urgent hearing on Monday.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (R) and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (L) - PTI
Assam CM Slams Mamata Banerjee’s Conduct During ED Raids

BY Outlook News Desk

Before approaching the Supreme Court, the ED on January 9 moved the Calcutta High Court, seeking a CBI probe against Banerjee and alleging that she, with the assistance of the police, took away incriminating documents from the agency’s custody during the raid at Jain’s residence. However, the high court adjourned the matter following commotion in the courtroom and listed the ED’s plea for hearing on January 14.

The ED’s plea in the apex court stems from events on January 8, when the agency conducted searches at the premises of I-PAC and its director as part of a money laundering probe linked to an alleged multi-crore rupee coal pilferage scam.

During the search operation, Banerjee reached the I-PAC office along with senior party leaders, confronted ED officials and allegedly removed documents from the premises. Banerjee has accused the central agency of overreach.

The West Bengal Police have also registered an FIR against ED officers.

The ruling All India Trinamool Congress has denied the ED’s allegations of obstruction and approached the Calcutta High Court in connection with the raids.

The TMC has further alleged that the ED action against I-PAC, which functions as the party’s election consultant, was aimed at accessing confidential election strategy material.

The party has maintained that the ED’s move was intended to disrupt its electoral preparations rather than pursue a bona fide investigation.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Mitchell Crafts Fifty As IND Bowlers Hunt Wickets | NZ 240/7 (43.4)

  2. Dhruv Jurel Replaces Injured Rishabh Pant In India Vs New Zealand ODI Series

  3. 'Daal Roti Nahi Chalti Bina Naam Liye Hue' - Virat Kohli's Brother Vikas Indirectly Hits Back At Sanjay Manjrekar

  4. 'Right Where I Have To Be': Shubman Gill Reacts To T20 World Cup Snub; Seeks More Prep Time For Tests

  5. Who Was K Lalremruata? Former Ranji Player Died During Cricket Match In Mizoram

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  3. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  4. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  5. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  4. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Lose To Alfian-Fikri, Bow Out In Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  2. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  3. Sergio Gor Arrives As India-US Ties Fray On Trump's Tariff War

  4. Punjab-Haryana Weather Alert – Dense Fog and Severe Cold Wave Continues

  5. Day In Pics: January 09, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Pakistan Warns India Against Indus Water Treaty Violations, Rejects 'Abeyance' Claim

  2. Indonesia Puts Temporary Ban On Grok After AI-Bot Generated Sexualised Images

  3. Iran Crisis: What’s Driving the Latest Wave of Protests?

  4. Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

  5. Protestors Are 'Enemy Of God'; Will Get Death Penalty: Iran Attorney General

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For January 11–17, 2026: Career Growth And Positive Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo & Capricorn

  2. Trump Says US Must ‘Own’ Greenland To Counter Russia And China

  3. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

  4. The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark, Beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava

  5. Himachal Bus Tragedy: Death Toll Rises Overloaded Bus Plunges Into 500-Foot Gorge

  6. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Alert: Hazardous Air Quality with Dense Fog and Severe Cold

  7. Brisbane Heat Vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: ST Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  8. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener