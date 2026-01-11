ED Moves Supreme Court Alleging Interference By West Bengal Government In I-PAC Raids

The Enforcement Directorate has approached the Supreme Court, accusing the West Bengal government and Banerjee of obstructing its probe into the coal pilferage scam during raids on I-PAC.
The Trinamool Congress has denied the allegations, claimed political vendetta, and said the ED action was aimed at accessing confidential election strategy material.
The Enforcement Directorate has approached the Supreme Court, alleging interference and obstruction by the West Bengal government, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during its probe and search operations at the I-PAC office and the premises of its director, Pratik Jain, in connection with the coal pilferage scam.
The West Bengal government has also filed a caveat in the apex court, seeking that no order be passed without hearing it in connection with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on political consultancy firm I-PAC.
A caveat is filed by a litigant in high courts and the Supreme Court to ensure that no adverse order is passed against it without being heard.
The ED has alleged that the chief minister entered the raid sites and removed "key" evidence, including physical documents and electronic devices, from the premises of I-PAC, and obstructed and interfered with the investigation.
In its plea, the probe agency further claimed that the chief minister’s presence at the search site and the alleged removal of documents had an intimidating effect on officers and seriously compromised its ability to independently discharge its statutory functions.
The ED has also alleged repeated obstruction and non-cooperation by the state administration and sought directions for an independent inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), arguing that a neutral central agency is required in view of the alleged interference by the state executive.
According to sources, the ED’s plea is likely to be mentioned for urgent hearing on Monday.
Before approaching the Supreme Court, the ED on January 9 moved the Calcutta High Court, seeking a CBI probe against Banerjee and alleging that she, with the assistance of the police, took away incriminating documents from the agency’s custody during the raid at Jain’s residence. However, the high court adjourned the matter following commotion in the courtroom and listed the ED’s plea for hearing on January 14.
The ED’s plea in the apex court stems from events on January 8, when the agency conducted searches at the premises of I-PAC and its director as part of a money laundering probe linked to an alleged multi-crore rupee coal pilferage scam.
During the search operation, Banerjee reached the I-PAC office along with senior party leaders, confronted ED officials and allegedly removed documents from the premises. Banerjee has accused the central agency of overreach.
The West Bengal Police have also registered an FIR against ED officers.
The ruling All India Trinamool Congress has denied the ED’s allegations of obstruction and approached the Calcutta High Court in connection with the raids.
The TMC has further alleged that the ED action against I-PAC, which functions as the party’s election consultant, was aimed at accessing confidential election strategy material.
The party has maintained that the ED’s move was intended to disrupt its electoral preparations rather than pursue a bona fide investigation.