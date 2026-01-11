Tottenham 1-2 Aston Villa, FA Cup: Buendia, Rogers Goals Seal Win For Emery's Side
Tottenham were knocked out of the FA Cup 2025-26 after a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa in a third-round match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. The visitors struck early in the 22nd minute through Emiliano Buendia. The Argentine then combined with Donyell Malen to tee up Morgan Rogers, who finished to double Villa's lead right before half-time. Spurs responded after the restart, with Wilson Odobert scoring in the 54th minute to spark hopes of a comeback. The hosts pressed forward, but Villa's defence held firm and Emiliano Martinez made some key saves to seal the win for Unai Emery's side.
