Tottenham 1-2 Aston Villa, FA Cup: Buendia, Rogers Goals Seal Win For Emery's Side

Tottenham were knocked out of the FA Cup 2025-26 after a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa in a third-round match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. The visitors struck early in the 22nd minute through Emiliano Buendia. The Argentine then combined with Donyell Malen to tee up Morgan Rogers, who finished to double Villa's lead right before half-time. Spurs responded after the restart, with Wilson Odobert scoring in the 54th minute to spark hopes of a comeback. The hosts pressed forward, but Villa's defence held firm and Emiliano Martinez made some key saves to seal the win for Unai Emery's side.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
FA Cup: Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa
Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins celebrates the win after the FA Cup third round soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in London. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
1/7
FA Cup: Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur's Randal Kolo Muani scores before the goal is ruled out for offside during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in London. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/7
FA Cup 2025-26: Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa
Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, second left, and Tottenham Hotspur's Joao Palhinha, right, clash after the FA Cup third round soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in London. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/7
FA Cup 2025-26: Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur's Micky van de Ven, left, challenges Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in London. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/7
FA Cup Soccer: Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa
Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, left, battles with Tottenham Hotspur's Joao Palhinha, centre, and Micky van de Ven during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in London. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/7
FA Cup Soccer: Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank on the touchline during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in London. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/7
Britain FA Cup Soccer: Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa
Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison, right, races with Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa before pulling up with an injury during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in London. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/7
Britain FA Cup Soccer: Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa's Emi Buendia, left, celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in London. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Harshit Rana Removes Both Openers | NZ 133/2 (25)

  2. Rishabh Pant Ruled Out Of India Vs New Zealand ODI Series After Injury Scare - Reports

  3. India Vs New Zealand Prediction, 1st ODI: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

  4. 'Daal Roti Nahi Chalti Bina Naam Liye Hue' - Virat Kohli's Brother Vikas Indirectly Hits Back At Sanjay Manjrekar

  5. 'Right Where I Have To Be': Shubman Gill Reacts To T20 World Cup Snub; Seeks More Prep Time For Tests

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  2. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  3. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  4. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  5. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  4. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Lose To Alfian-Fikri, Bow Out In Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  2. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  3. Sergio Gor Arrives As India-US Ties Fray On Trump's Tariff War

  4. Day In Pics: January 09, 2026

  5. Punjab-Haryana Weather Alert – Dense Fog and Severe Cold Wave Continues

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Pakistan Warns India Against Indus Water Treaty Violations, Rejects 'Abeyance' Claim

  2. Iran Crisis: What’s Driving the Latest Wave of Protests?

  3. Tarique Rahman Appointed As Chairman Of Bangladesh Nationalist Party

  4. Indonesia Puts Temporary Ban On Grok After AI-Bot Generated Sexualised Images

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For January 11–17, 2026: Career Growth And Positive Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo & Capricorn

  2. Trump Says US Must ‘Own’ Greenland To Counter Russia And China

  3. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

  4. The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark, Beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava

  5. Himachal Bus Tragedy: Death Toll Rises Overloaded Bus Plunges Into 500-Foot Gorge

  6. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Alert: Hazardous Air Quality with Dense Fog and Severe Cold

  7. Brisbane Heat Vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: ST Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  8. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener