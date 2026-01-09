HImachal Bus Tragedy: At Least 14 Dead, Over 30 Injured As Bus Plunges into Gorge In Sirmaur

Local residents, police personnel, and disaster response teams rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Himachal Pradesh bus accident
(representative image) Photo: File photo
Summary
  • A private bus fell into a nearly 500-foot-deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district, killing at least 14 people and injuring over 30 others.

  • Rescue operations were carried out by local residents, police, and disaster response teams, with several injured passengers reported to be in critical condition.

  • Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident, while state leaders expressed condolences and announced compensation.

At least 14 people were killed and more than 30 others injured after a private bus plunged into a nearly 500-foot-deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district on Monday, HT reported.

The accident occurred in a hilly stretch of the district when the bus, carrying dozens of passengers, lost control and veered off the road before tumbling into the deep ravine. Local residents, police personnel, and disaster response teams rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

The injured were pulled out of the gorge and shifted to nearby hospitals, with several reported to be in critical condition. Authorities said the death toll could rise as rescue and relief efforts continue.

Senior district officials said the cause of the accident is being investigated, though preliminary reports suggest road conditions and possible driver error may have contributed to the tragedy.

Chief Minister and other state leaders expressed condolences to the families of the victims and announced ex gratia compensation for the deceased and injured. Further details are awaited.

Other Disasters In Sirmaur

A house collapsed in Sirmaur district as water gushed into a village after a cloudburst. Five members of the family are feared trapped under the debris of a house, officials said on Thursday.

Related Content

As per media reports, the house of Kuldeep Singh, who works at the Public Works Department, has collapsed. Those feared trapped are Singh, his wife Jeeto Devi, Rajni Devi, Nitesh and Deepika.

It has been reported that the cloudburst occurred in the Poanta Sahib area of the Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday night when water entered several houses in Malagi Dadiyat village.

According to the state emergency operation centre, the cloudburst has caused heavy damages to properties in Malagi Dadiyat.

Published At:
