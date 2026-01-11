Rishabh Pant Ruled Out Of India Vs New Zealand ODI Series After Injury Scare - Reports

Rishabh Pant reportedly ruled out of India vs New Zealand ODI series due to injury
Team India likely to make late changes in wicketkeeper-batter options
The first ODI set to be played on January 11 in Vadodara
India have suffered a huge blow on the eve of their three-match ODI series against New Zealand, with star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant reportedly ruled out due to injury. Having been hit in the nets during an optional practice session in Vadodara, Pant experienced sudden discomfort in his right-side abdominal area and was unable to continue.
Reports suggest Pant may now head to the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for further assessment and rehabilitation, with selectors expected to consider alternatives for his spot.
How did Rishabh Pant Get Injured?
The injury that has reportedly ruled Pant out appears to be a right-side strain with a possible internal oblique muscle issue sustained after a throwdown in nets struck him just above the waist. India’s support staff, including physio and team doctor, attended to him immediately, and medical evaluation showed that he wouldn’t be fit in time for the series opener.
This development comes just a day before India were set to begin their campaign against the Black Caps, meaning the team has very little time to reshuffle their plans.
Other Batters Also Practicing, India Eye Strong Batting Options
Despite Pant’s unfortunate injury, other Indian batsmen have continued to train hard ahead of the series. Captain Shubman Gill, returning from a neck injury suffered in the Test series, has been focusing on getting back into rhythm and leading the batting lineup with experience and confidence.
Meanwhile, established players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer are looking to seize the opportunity to set the tone for the series, bringing stability and runs at the top and middle order. With KL Rahul also available to don the gloves if needed, India’s batting still has a strong core as they aim to start the year on a high against a tough New Zealand bowling attack.