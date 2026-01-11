Dhruv Jurel Replaces Injured Rishabh Pant In India Vs New Zealand ODI Series

Dhruv Jurel replaces injured Rishabh Pant in India’s ODI squad against New Zealand, earning a timely opportunity after strong domestic form and consistent wicketkeeping performances

Dhruv Jurel Replaces Injured Rishabh Pant In India Vs New Zealand ODI Series
  • Dhruv Jurel replaces injured Rishabh Pant in India’s ODI squad vs New Zealand

  • Pant ruled out after suffering an oblique muscle strain in nets

  • Jurel earns call-up following strong Vijay Hazare Trophy performances

India’s plans for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand received a significant tweak on matchday as rising wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel was named to replace the injured Rishabh Pant in the squad.

The 24-year-old’s call-up comes on the eve of the series opener in Vadodara, with Pant ruled out after sustaining a right-side oblique muscle strain during a net session earlier this week.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed the change, with Jurel immediately joining the team camp as cover behind the stumps and bolstering India’s batting options. Jurel enters the squad amid excellent form in domestic cricket, particularly in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he has been among the leading performers.

Dhruv Jurel’s Form and Opportunity in IND vs NZ ODI Series

The selection committee’s decision to bring in Jurel reflects both his recent run of high scores in List A cricket and India’s need for stability in the absence of Pant.

Jurel has been impressive for Uttar Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, amassing significant runs at an average of more than 90, including two centuries, which have thrust him into national selectors’ radar.

Jurel also brings the wicketkeeping option to the team, which is why he can be said a like-for-like replacement for Rishabh Pant. However, there are very less chances of him getting a match to play in the series as KL Rahul is most likely to handle the wicketkeeping responsibilites.

India's updated ODI squad against New Zealand: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (WK).

