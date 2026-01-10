India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Weather Forecast And Pitch Report

India and New Zealand lock horns in 3-match ODI series
BCA Stadium in Vadodara set to host its first-ever one-day match
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma return
India and New Zealand are all set to renew their rivalry in the upcoming 3-match ODI series which starts from tomorrow Saturday, January 9. The BCA Stadium in Vadodara will be hosting its first-ever one-day international featuring some high profile names.
It is genuine to anticipate that all eyes will be on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who are returning with a lot of runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi and Mumbai.
Kohli scored a total of 208 runs in 2 matches, scoring 131 against Andhra Pradesh and 77 against Gujarat in his last outing. Rohit Sharma scored 155 against Sikkim but got out for a duck against Uttarakhand.
Both of them certainly helped their team in moving forward in the tournament with Delhi taking on Vidarbha and Mumbai going against heavyweights Karnataka.
Eyes will also be on the return of skipper Shubman Gill, who played only one game for Punjab in VHT 2025-26 in a 6-wicket against Goa.
But notably he is returning from a long spell away from ODI cricket with his last appearance being the series concluding 3rd match in Sydney, where he got out for 24.
They will be up against a New Zealand team, which is expected to field a young team with Michael Bracewell captaining them.
India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Weather Report
Expect perfect cricketing conditions tomorrow at the Kotambi Stadium for the historic first-ever ODI between India and New Zealand. The weather will be sunny and clear, with temperatures peaking at 28°C and dipping to a cool 13°C at night. No rain is forecast, ensuring a full day of action.
India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Pitch Report
The BCA Stadium pitch is expected to be a flat, batting-friendly surface with a consistent bounce.
The only two international matches here were two Women's ODIs between India and West Indies. The Women in Blue scored 314 in the 1st match and bowled out West Indies for 162 in the 2nd with India winning those two games. Since the venue is relatively new, the sample size is very less.
India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Live Streaming
New Zealand's entire white-ball tour of India will be aired live on the JioHotstar app/website and the Star Sports network.
India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Squads
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja
New Zealand: Devon Conway(w), Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Nick Kelly, Josh Clarkson, Michael Rae, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Hay, Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Jayden Lennox