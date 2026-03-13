Australia Vs North Korea LIVE Streaming, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch QF Match In Action?

Australia Vs North Korea Live Streaming, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Know all about the quarter-final match, including when and where to watch the Matildas in action live on TV and online

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Sam Kerr
Sam Kerr in action for Australia. Photo: File
  • Sam Kerr-led Australia take on North Korea at the AFC Women's Asian Cup QF

  • Matildas have not lifted the trophy since 2010

  • This will be the first meet between two teams since 2015

Sam Kerr and her Matildas side will go up against North Korea in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 quarter-final match in Perth on Friday, March 13. The Matildas come into this fixture with key absentees.

Hayley Raso and Steph Catley have been ruled out of the game with both players dealing with concussion symptoms as coach Joe Montemurro said they will play no part in the game.

They’re recovering well. They were very close, but they won’t be included in the squad against North Korea,” he told reporters ahead of Friday’s clash in Perth.

“We’ve got enough backup in our squad and we trust the players coming in to make a difference.

“We truly believe that if we play our game well we will be fine.”

The Matildas are bidding to lift the trophy for the first time since 2010. Chelsea women's forward Sam Kerr was the survivor of that game that won on penalties in the final.

“They like to run a lot, they’re aggressive, they never give up,” said the Chelsea forward.

“Every time we’ve played them it’s been difficult. They’ve been aggressive on the front press. They’ve gone after us. And it’s been a tough game," she added.

Australia vs North Korea, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Quarter-final: Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Australia vs North Korea, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 quarter-final match being played?

The Australia vs North Korea, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 quarter-final match will be played on Friday, March 13, 2026, at 3:30 PM IST. The match will be hosted at the Perth Rectangular Stadium in Australia.

Where to watch the Australia vs North Korea, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 quarter-final match live online?

The Australia vs North Korea, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 quarter-final match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

