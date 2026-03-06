Bangladesh 0-5 North Korea, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Myong Leads Rout In Dominant DPRK Win

Bangladesh vs North Korea, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Myong Yu Jong struck again as North Korea thrashed Bangladesh 5-0 to register their second straight victory and move to the brink of the quarter-finals

Bangladesh vs North Korea match report AFC Womens Asian Cup 2026 matchday 2
North Korea's Myong Yu Jong, right, scores against Bangladesh's goalkeeper Mile Akter from a penalty during their Women's Asian Cup match in Sydney, Friday, March 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft
  • Myong Yu Jong scores her fourth goal of the tournament as North Korea dominate Bangladesh 5-0

  • Three-time champions now have eight goals in two games without conceding

  • Kim Kyong Yong nets twice while Chae Un Yong and Kim Hye-Yong also find the net

Midfielder Myong Yu Jong scored her fourth goal of the Women’s Asian Cup on Friday to lead North Korea to a 5-0 win over Bangladesh and its second victory in group play.

The three-time Asian champions have scored eight goals in two matches without allowing one and have all but qualified for the quarterfinals.

After two earlier North Korea goals had been overturned by video replays Friday, Kim Kyong Yong and Myong scored goals in first-half added time to put the Koreans in charge 2-0.

Myong’s goal came on a penalty with a right-footed shot to the bottom right corner after Bangladesh’s Afida Khandaker was shown a yellow card for a foul.

North Korea scored goals two minutes apart in the second half, with Kim scoring her second of the game preceded by Chae Un Yong’s right-footed shot from close range that found the center of the net. Kim Hye-Yong finished the scoring for North Korea in the 90th minute.

Later Friday, defending champion China played Uzbekistan, also at Sydney, in another Group B game.

In opening group matches on Tuesday, Myong had a first-half hat trick in North Korea’s 3-0 win over Uzbekistan and China beat Bangladesh 2-0.

Group B play concludes Monday in Sydney when North Korea plays China in a match that will likely decide first place in the group, and Bangladesh takes on Uzbekistan.

State of play

The top two teams in each of the three groups advance to the quarterfinals along with the two best third-place teams.

In Group C on Saturday at Perth, Western Australia, Vietnam plays Taiwan and Japan takes on India. Wins by Japan and Vietnam would clinch quarterfinal places. Japan beat Taiwan 2-0 and Vietnam edged India 2-1 with a goal in stoppage time on Wednesday.

In Group A, Australia, which beat war-scarred Iran 4-0 on Thursday, and South Korea have already qualified. Australia and South Korea, which beat the Philippines 3-0, will meet in Sydney on Sunday to determine top spot in the group.

After back-to-back losses, Iran needs a big win over the Philippines (0-2) on Sunday to have any chance of advancing to the quarterfinals and qualifying for next year’s Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

