Bangladesh 0-5 North Korea, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Myong Leads Rout In Dominant DPRK Win

North Korea's Myong Yu Jong, right, scores against Bangladesh's goalkeeper Mile Akter from a penalty during their Women's Asian Cup match in Sydney, Friday, March 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft

North Korea's Myong Yu Jong, right, scores against Bangladesh's goalkeeper Mile Akter from a penalty during their Women's Asian Cup match in Sydney, Friday, March 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft