North Korea 1-2 China, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Defending Champions Edge 2‑1 To Top Group B

North Korea vs China, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Defending champions China came from behind to beat North Korea 2-1 in a tense Women’s Asian Cup clash, with a controversial VAR decision helping seal top place in Group B and a quarter-final berth

North Korea vs China match report AFC Womens Asian Cup 2026 matchday 3
China reacts following the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between China and North Korea in Sydney, Monday, March 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft
  • China overturn deficit to defeat North Korea 2-1 and finish top of AFC Women’s Asian Cup Group B

  • VAR review awards Wang Shuang’s first-half stoppage-time goal in heated contest

  • North Korea set for quarter-final against Australia

Defending champion China edged North Korea 2-1 in a physical, high-energy game Monday to take top spot in Group B in the Women’s Asian Cup.

The result sent North Korea into a quarterfinal Friday against Australia in Perth, where the hosts and 2023 World Cup semifinalists opened the tournament with a win over Philippines.

China and North Korea were already assured of quarterfinal spots with two wins apiece ahead of their showdown at Western Sydney Stadium. Uzbekistan finished third in the group with a 4-0 win over Bangladesh in Perth, also securing a spot in the knockout stage.

Playing in its first Women’s Asian Cup tournament since losing the 2010 final to Australia, North Korea only needed a draw against China to top the group. And they took the lead when Kim Kyong Yong finished off a counter-attacking goal in the 32nd minute, the first shot on goal in the game.

The lead was short-lived, though, with China equalizing two minutes later with Chen Qiaozhu’s stunning strike through traffic from the edge of the area.

China went ahead in a tense finish to the first half, when Wang Shuang’s goal was awarded after a VAR review deep in stoppage time.

The VAR decision to overturn the assistant referee’s offside call upset the North Korean players and led to coach Ri Song Ho being yellow carded by referee Thi Ly Le as his team protested on the sideline. The North Korean players didn’t return to the pitch before halftime was called.

Both teams had chances in the second half, with North Korea goalkeeper Yu Son Gum making a full-length diving save to Wang’s powerful left-foot shot in the 78th, and then 19-year-old Choe Il Son appearing to equalize two minutes later before being ruled offside after a VAR review.

In Perth, Dildora Nozimova scored twice in six minutes for Uzbekistan, her first just two minutes after entering the game as a substitute on the hour.

State of play

The top two teams in each of the three groups advance to the quarterfinals along with the two best third-place teams.

In Group A, South Korea edged Australia for top spot on goal difference after the 3-3 draw in Sydney on Sunday night. The South Koreans will play the third-place team from either Group B or Group C in the quarterfinals. Philippines still has a narrow chance of advancing after placing third, finishing with a win over Iran. That put Iran women’s team out of contention, and facing the prospect of a return to country at war.

In Group C, two-time champion Japan leads with six points ahead of its last group match against Vietnam, which is tied with Taiwan for second spot on three points. Taiwan finishes the group stage against India.

