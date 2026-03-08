Australian GP 2026: Cadillac Plans To Build 'Really Solid Platform' For Future After F1 Debut

Cadillac driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland steers his car during the third practice session for the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, March 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Cadillac driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland steers his car during the third practice session for the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, March 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake