'First You Need To Work Hard' Rishabh Pant Gives His Take On Work-Life Balance Debate

The dashing Indian wicket-keeper batter also highlighted that it is important to be fully devoted to your work in the initial stages to achieve a successful work-life balance in the latter stage

P
PTI
Updated on:
Rishabh Pants advice to youngsters
Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant speaks out on work-life balance debate in a promotional event in Mumbai. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
  • Rishabh Pant urges youngsters to give it their all in the early stages of their career

  • Pant says working hard in initial stages will lead to better work-life balance in future

  • Rishabh Pant was with Ravindra Jadeja for a promotional event in Mumbai

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant says it’s important to push limits as a youngster as there will be time later in life to relax, adding that he always played with the dream of winning matches for the country.

Pant said a major change in his approach towards his life and cricket career came during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he became more serious.

“I lost my father when I was very young but at the same time it teaches you to take responsibility in a positive way,” Pant, who was appointed as SBI Life’s brand ambassador along with Ravindra Jadeja as Jolly and Polly, said here on Monday.

“That made me really strong but one major part of getting serious came after the COVID-19 (pandemic)… when you are playing as a youngster, you are not really thinking about your financials and you are only focussing on playing cricket.

“In my mind, I only wanted to play for India and that was the only dream, just to win matches for India. The rest, I feel, is a by-product of it,” he said.

Related Content
Pant agreed that work-life balance exists in all walks of life but urged the youngsters to give it their all.

“My focus in life has been very singular in a way (that) I feel you have to mad about something to make it crazy. That’s something I believe in," he said.

"Nowadays, we talk about work-life balance, I think people need to understand that first you need to work hard, go crazy about your work and there will be (a) time in life when you can relax and chill back. But as a youngster, it is the best thing to push your limits because there is a lot of time to recover.

"Once you go to (ages) 35 or 45, you would want to have (a) more secured thought process and planning but before that, just grind it out from bottom to top. Everywhere you go, try to learn and something beautiful comes out of it,” he added.

Jadeja underlined the importance of having security in every field to have freedom of performance.

“It’s important to have security. In cricket, you can play your shots only when you know your place in the team is secure. Similarly, every field needs to have the element of security,” he said.

Published At:
