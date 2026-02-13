IPL 2026: Riyan Parag Takes Rajasthan Royals Captaincy As Management Looks Beyond Ravindra Jadeja And Sam Curran

Rajasthan Royals hand leadership to Riyan Parag after Sanju Samson’s departure
Management backs continuity, rewarding a player developed within the system
Parag’s earlier stand-in stint helped convince decision-makers he’s ready
Rajasthan Royals have ushered in a fresh chapter ahead of Indian Premier League 2026, naming Riyan Parag as their new captain following the high-profile departure of Sanju Samson to Chennai Super Kings. The 24-year-old all-rounder, a long-serving franchise player, steps into the leadership role with the backing of the Royals’ coaching and management setup.
Parag’s appointment comes as part of a broader restructure within the camp, with head coach Kumar Sangakkara and the leadership group signalling faith in homegrown talent and continuity as the club looks to bounce back from a disappointing 2025 season.
He first led the team in the 2025 IPL when Samson was sidelined due to injury, captaining eight matches and gaining valuable experience despite mixed results.
That taste of leadership, combined with his batting credentials, including standout performances in previous seasons, helped his case as the franchise evaluated options ahead of the 2026 campaign.
Additionally, it was also quite surprising to see the team management going with Parag despite having experienced players Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the team. It shows how the RR cam have continued to show trust on their youngsters over the years.
Experience and Expectations
Despite his youth, Parag isn’t unfamiliar with responsibility. Known for his batting prowess, including impressive seasons where he topped Royals scoring charts, he brings on-field experience and tactical awareness to the captaincy. His first full season in command will test his ability to lead under pressure and make strategic decisions in high-stakes matches.
As RR prepare for the 2026 season, all eyes will be on Parag to deliver leadership as much as performance, embodying the blend of youthful aggression and strategic growth that the franchise hopes will propel them forward.