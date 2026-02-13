IPL 2026: Riyan Parag Takes Rajasthan Royals Captaincy As Management Looks Beyond Ravindra Jadeja And Sam Curran

Riyan Parag becomes Rajasthan Royals captain as the franchise reshapes leadership, welcoming Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to begin a new IPL chapter

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
IPL 2026: Riyan Parag Takes Rajasthan Royals Captaincy
Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag bats during the Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rajasthan Royals hand leadership to Riyan Parag after Sanju Samson’s departure

  • Management backs continuity, rewarding a player developed within the system

  • Parag’s earlier stand-in stint helped convince decision-makers he’s ready

Rajasthan Royals have ushered in a fresh chapter ahead of Indian Premier League 2026, naming Riyan Parag as their new captain following the high-profile departure of Sanju Samson to Chennai Super Kings. The 24-year-old all-rounder, a long-serving franchise player, steps into the leadership role with the backing of the Royals’ coaching and management setup.

Parag’s appointment comes as part of a broader restructure within the camp, with head coach Kumar Sangakkara and the leadership group signalling faith in homegrown talent and continuity as the club looks to bounce back from a disappointing 2025 season.

He first led the team in the 2025 IPL when Samson was sidelined due to injury, captaining eight matches and gaining valuable experience despite mixed results.

That taste of leadership, combined with his batting credentials, including standout performances in previous seasons, helped his case as the franchise evaluated options ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Additionally, it was also quite surprising to see the team management going with Parag despite having experienced players Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the team. It shows how the RR cam have continued to show trust on their youngsters over the years.

Experience and Expectations

Related Content
Related Content

Despite his youth, Parag isn’t unfamiliar with responsibility. Known for his batting prowess, including impressive seasons where he topped Royals scoring charts, he brings on-field experience and tactical awareness to the captaincy. His first full season in command will test his ability to lead under pressure and make strategic decisions in high-stakes matches.

As RR prepare for the 2026 season, all eyes will be on Parag to deliver leadership as much as performance, embodying the blend of youthful aggression and strategic growth that the franchise hopes will propel them forward.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia YouTuber Jake Jeakings In Heated Exchange With Pakistan Fan After Usman Tariq Controversy - Video

  2. Australia Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Said What After Kangaroos' Embarrassing 23-Run Loss

  3. Carlos Brathwaite Calls Out Fake Tweet For Using His Name To Cause IND-PAK Rift On Social Media

  4. Bangladesh Cricket League: BCB To Prepare For Pakistan ODI Series With Four-Team Domestic Competition - Report

  5. ICC T20 World Cup Group B Qualification Scenarios: Can Australia Still Make It To Super 8 After Losing Against Zimbabwe

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. PM Modi Congratulates Tarique Rahman On BNP's Decisive Victory In Bangladesh Elections

  2. Sins of Savarnatva: Caste Anxiety and the UGC’s New Equity Framework

  3. Justice On Hold: Jharkhand State Women Commission Defunct For Five Years, 4000 Cases Pending

  4. Seeking Equity: Caste Discrimination Continues At HCU 10 Years After Rohith Vemula's Suicide

  5. Everybody Is A Guerrilla: No Justification For Opposing The UGC Equity Regulations

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Bangladesh Elections: Early Trends Show BNP leading

  2. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  3. Sheikh Hasina Condemns Bangladesh Polls As 'Well-Planned Farce'

  4. Netanyahu Orders Revocation of Israeli Citizenship For Palestinian Convicts

  5. Bangladesh Elections: 2026 Polls Are More Than Just Government Formation

Latest Stories

  1. Ragini 3 Confirmed With Junaid Khan And Tamannaah Bhatia

  2. Tu Yaa Main Review | A Thrilling Romance Battling The Metaphorical Crocodile And The Biting-Kind

  3. Pakistan Vs Australia Hockey Highlights, FIH Pro League: Govers' Brace Sees Kookaburras Register Thumping Win

  4. Why Dating Feels More Exhausting Than Exciting

  5. Bangladesh Elections: Early Trends Show BNP leading

  6. Mahashivratri Fasting Rules: What To Eat, What To Avoid

  7. Netanyahu Orders Revocation of Israeli Citizenship For Palestinian Convicts

  8. Spider-Noir Trailer, Release Date Out: Nicolas Cage As Detective Ben Reilly And Spider-Man Variant Swings Into Action