IPL 2026: Riyan Parag All Set To Be Named As Rajasthan Royals Captain - Report

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals will have a new captain at the helm in the form of Riyan Parag for the upcoming season, as per report. The move comes after the exit of Sanju Samson from the Jaipur-based team

Riyan Parag celebrates
Riyan Parag celebrates. Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
  • Rajasthan Royals are set to appoint Riyan Parag as new captain for new season, as per report

  • Parag had captained RR last season in 8 IPL matches

  • RR are in transition phase with new captain and coach at the helm

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals have opted to name Riyan Parag as their new captain for the upcoming season, as per a report in ESPNCricinfo on Friday, February 12. Parag who has been with RR for so many years, will replace Sanju Samson for the forthcoming season.

The change in personnel comes on the back of RR trading Samson to Chennai Super Kings. RR traded Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran in exchange of Samson, but decided to name leadership within their core group and especially from their homegrown player.

Parag is no new to captaincy with the RR franchise. He led the Royals last season when Samson missed eight games due to an injury. However, his captaincy record in that period did not make a good reading, wherein he lost six games from the eight played.

The report further staged that Parag was picked from a certain group of players interviewed by new head coach Kumar Sangakkara, before finalizing on the decision.

The upcoming season marks a transition phase for Rajasthan Royals especially with the departure of head coach Rahul Dravid following the 2025 season.

RR have not won the IPL title since the inaugural season and finished ninth last season, winning just four games out of the 14 matches played.

Speaking of Parag's record in the IPL, the Assamese batter has played 84 matches. In 2024 season, he scored 573 runs at a blistering strike rate of 150.

Speaking of Parag's record in the IPL, the Assamese batter has played 84 matches. In 2024 season, he scored 573 runs at a blistering strike rate of 150.

