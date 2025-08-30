Rahul Dravid Steps Down as Rajasthan Royals Head Coach After IPL 2025, Declines Broader Role Offer

Rahul Dravid’s time as head coach of the Rajasthan Royals has ended after just one season in charge. The franchise confirmed the development on Saturday, revealing that while Dravid was offered a broader role within the setup, he chose not to take up the position.

The decision comes on the back of a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign for the Royals, who finished ninth in the standings with just four wins in 14 matches. It marked their worst finish since 2022 and prompted a structural review within the franchise, eventually leading to Dravid’s departure despite being on a multi-year contract.

"Head coach Rahul Dravid will conclude his tenure with the franchise ahead of IPL 2026," the release stated. "Rahul has been central to the royals' journey for many years. His leadership has influenced a generation of players, instilled strong values within the squad, and left an indelible mark on the culture of the franchise.

"As part of the franchise structural review, Rahul had been offered a broader position at the franchise, but has chosen not to take this. The Rajasthan Royals, its players, and millions of fans worldwide extend heartfelt thanks to Rahul for his remarkable service to the franchise."

This is a developing story...

