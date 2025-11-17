Kumar Sangakkara Appointed Rajasthan Royals Head Coach Ahead Of IPL 2026

Kumar Sangakkara returns as Rajasthan Royals head coach, replacing Rahul Dravid ahead of IPL 2026
He already serves as RR’s Director of Cricket since 2021 and has begun planning for the upcoming season
Sanju Samson has been traded to CSK in exchange of Jadeja and Curran
After a turbulent season that left Rajasthan Royals fans yearning for stability and direction, the franchise has made a decisive move ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The Royals, who struggled for consistency in 2025, have turned to a familiar figure to guide them through this transitional phase, someone who knows the team inside out and commands respect both on and off the field.
Cricket enthusiasts across India and beyond were abuzz when it was confirmed that Kumar Sangakkara would take over as the Royals’ head coach. Having already served as RR’s Director of Cricket, Sangakkara brings continuity, experience, and a winning mindset to a side eager to reclaim its competitive edge.
Renewal and Redemption Under Sangakkara’s Leadership
With Rahul Dravid stepping down, the Royals needed a steady hand to reset the franchise’s trajectory. Sangakkara’s promotion to head coach reflects the franchise’s commitment to renewal and long-term planning.
It is also being speculated that Ravindra Jadeja's move from Chennai Super Kings to RR could be a move decided by Sangakkara himself, however, there's no confirmation about that.
The question of leadership on the field also looms large. Sanju Samson, long-time skipper, has been traded to CSK in exchange of Jadeja and Sam Curran, leaving Sangakkara with the crucial task of identifying a captain who can embody the team’s renewed vision and execute plans effectively under pressure.
Sangakkara’s Legacy and the Road Ahead
Kumar Sangakkara is more than a cricketing icon; he’s a mentor and strategist whose influence extends beyond the pitch. As Director of Cricket, he helped nurture young talent and implement long-term strategies that now form the backbone of RR’s squad.
His bond with RR’s young talent, such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, is well known, as the young prodigy often takes tips from the former legend. Fans will be watching closely, hoping his leadership can restore the Royals’ confidence, consistency, and championship ambitions in IPL 2026.