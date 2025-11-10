Dhruv Jurel Or Yashasvi Jaiswal To Take Over RR Captaincy As Sanju Samson Rumoured To Join CSK - Report

RR may replace Sanju Samson as captain for IPL 2026
Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal are leading candidates
Leadership change linked to Samson’s potential trade to CSK
Rajasthan Royals are preparing for a major shake-up ahead of IPL 2026 after a challenging 2025 season. The franchise is reportedly considering a change in leadership, with skipper Sanju Samson potentially being replaced by one of the young talents in the squad.
This move comes as Samson is also reportedly involved in a possible trade deal, making the captaincy situation even more pressing. Among the frontrunners for the role are Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal, both of whom impressed during the 2025 season.
Fresh Leadership Options in Focus for RR
Sources indicate that Jurel currently has a slight edge becuause he is a wicketkeeper and the trust he has already earned within the franchise. Meanwhile, Jaiswal brings explosive batting at the top of the order and the potential to energize the team in a new leadership role.
With Samson’s trade situation still unresolved, Rajasthan Royals are preparing for life without him at the helm. If the swap goes through, the team will need a leader capable of making bold decisions and guiding a transitional squad.
Samson-Jadeja Swap Rumors Gain Momentum
Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings are reportedly in advanced talks over a high-profile swap deal, which could see Sanju Samson moving to CSK while Ravindra Jadeja joins RR. If the swap goes through, it would be one of the biggest deals in IPL 2026 so far.
Jadeja would bring his all-round experience to Rajasthan, boosting both batting and bowling depth, while Samson would provide CSK with a proven top-order batter and leader.