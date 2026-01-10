Melbourne Renegades Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: MS Bat First; Check Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about match 30 of the Big Bash League 2025-26 between Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars: preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming information

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Melbourne Stars Vs Melbourne Renegades Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26
Melbourne Stars captain Marcus Stoinis during the toss of the Big Bash League match against Sydney Thunder on December 28, 2025. | Photo: X/StarsBBL
  • The Renegades and Stars lock horns in Melbourne derby at BBL 2025-26

  • Melbourne Stars won the toss and chose to bowl first

  • Get the preview and check playing XIs

Will Sutherland's Melbourne Renegades lock horns with Marcus Stoinis' Melbourne Stars in match number 30 of the Men's Big Bash League 2025-26 season on Saturday, January 10.

This blockbuster Melbourne derby clash takes place at the Marvel Stadium in Victoria.

The Melbourne Renegades are surging with momentum at the moment as they secured back-to-back last-ball wins, including a dramatic 4-wicket victory over the Stars last week.

In their previous outing, Renegades won against the Scorchers.

On the other hand, the Melbourne Stars are desperate to put an end to their mid-season slump.

After a dominant start to the season, which saw them win 4 matches on the trot. Marcus Stoinis’s men have lost three matches in a row.

While Sam Harper continues to lead the run-scoring charts, the Stars' batting unit has struggled for consistency during this losing streak.

Melbourne Renegades Vs Melbourne Stars, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update

The Stars won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Melbourne Renegades Vs Melbourne Stars, Big Bash League 2025-26: Playing XIs

Renegades XI: Josh Brown, Tim Seifert, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Caleb Jewell, Hassan Khan, Will Sutherland (C), Brendan Doggett, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Behrendorff and Callum Stow

Stars XI: Tom Rogers, Sam Harper, Campbell Kellaway, Blake Macdonald, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis (C), Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran, Mitchell Swepson, Haris Rauf and Peter Siddle

Melbourne Renegades Vs Melbourne Stars, Big Bash League 2025-26: Where To Watch?

The match can be live steamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.

Published At:
