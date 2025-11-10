Ravindra Jadeja Instagram Disappears Amid CSK-RR Swap Rumors Involving Sanju Samson

Ravindra Jadeja's Instagram disappears amid CSK-RR swap talks
Sanju Samson linked in potential one-for-one trade
Jadeja started his IPL career with Rajasthan Royals in 2008
As the Indian Premier League 2026 season approaches, speculation around player movements is heating up, and fans are keeping a close eye on potential blockbuster deals. Among the most talked-about stories is the rumored swap between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), which could see two of the IPL’s biggest stars, Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson exchanging teams.
Amid this swirling buzz, Jadeja’s Instagram profile has reportedly disappeared. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star, long a fan‑favourite in Yellow and Blue, appears to have taken his official account down (or deactivated it) just as rumours of his potential move to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) ramp up.
Is Jadeja-Samson Swap Confirmed?
Multiple reports indicate that RR have made the former CSK legend a top target ahead of the IPL 2026 mini‑auction. Jadeja started his IPL career with RR back in 2008-09 before moving to CSK in 2012 and becoming one of the franchise’s pillars. The proposition of a trade involving Jadeja and Samson is huge, not just in terms of player value but what it signals about CSK’s future direction post‑MS Dhoni and RR’s ambitions to rebuild.
Though no official statement has been made by Jadeja, CSK or RR about the transfer yet, the market around the deal is abuzz, and Jadeja’s “ghosted” Instagram account has only intensified the narrative.
How Will It Affect Both Franchises?
For CSK, potentially losing Jadeja would be a significant moment. He has been part of three of their title‑winning campaigns in 2018, 2021 and 2023 and remains the franchise’s top wicket‑taker. If the trade goes through, CSK are likely banking on Samson’s leadership and batting firepower to usher in a new era.
For RR, reacquiring Jadeja would bring back a familiar, experienced face and may bring a different balance to their squad. Fans are now watching closely, aware that off-field moves may soon shape the fortunes of both franchises.