Ravindra Jadeja Instagram Disappears Amid CSK-RR Swap Rumors Involving Sanju Samson

Rumors have been circulating on social media about a potential trade between Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson, with Jadeja moving to Rajasthan Royals and Samson joining CSK in his place

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ravindra Jadeja Instagram Disappears Amid CSK-RR Swap Rumors Involving Sanju Samson
Ravindra Jadeja poses with the Player of the Match award after CSK's win over KKR on Monday Photo: X/@ChennaiIPL
Summary
  • Ravindra Jadeja's Instagram disappears amid CSK-RR swap talks

  • Sanju Samson linked in potential one-for-one trade

  • Jadeja started his IPL career with Rajasthan Royals in 2008

As the Indian Premier League 2026 season approaches, speculation around player movements is heating up, and fans are keeping a close eye on potential blockbuster deals. Among the most talked-about stories is the rumored swap between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), which could see two of the IPL’s biggest stars, Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson exchanging teams.

Amid this swirling buzz, Jadeja’s Instagram profile has reportedly disappeared. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star, long a fan‑favourite in Yellow and Blue, appears to have taken his official account down (or deactivated it) just as rumours of his potential move to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) ramp up.

Ravindra Jadeja Instagram Disappears Amid CSK-RR Swap Rumors
Ravindra Jadeja Instagram Disappears Amid CSK-RR Swap Rumors Involving Sanju Samson Photo: Reuters
Is Jadeja-Samson Swap Confirmed?

Multiple reports indicate that RR have made the former CSK legend a top target ahead of the IPL 2026 mini‑auction. Jadeja started his IPL career with RR back in 2008-09 before moving to CSK in 2012 and becoming one of the franchise’s pillars. The proposition of a trade involving Jadeja and Samson is huge, not just in terms of player value but what it signals about CSK’s future direction post‑MS Dhoni and RR’s ambitions to rebuild.

Though no official statement has been made by Jadeja, CSK or RR about the transfer yet, the market around the deal is abuzz, and Jadeja’s “ghosted” Instagram account has only intensified the narrative.

How Will It Affect Both Franchises?

For CSK, potentially losing Jadeja would be a significant moment. He has been part of three of their title‑winning campaigns in 2018, 2021 and 2023 and remains the franchise’s top wicket‑taker. If the trade goes through, CSK are likely banking on Samson’s leadership and batting firepower to usher in a new era.

For RR, reacquiring Jadeja would bring back a familiar, experienced face and may bring a different balance to their squad. Fans are now watching closely, aware that off-field moves may soon shape the fortunes of both franchises.

Published At:
